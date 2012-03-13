(The following was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, March 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp's (OCBC) USD1bn 1.625% senior bonds
due 2015 a final rating of 'AA-'. This rating action follows the
completion of the bonds issue, and the receipt of documents
conforming to information previously received. The final rating
is same as the expected rating assigned on 6 March 2012.
The bonds are rated at the same level as OCBC's Long-Term
Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR). This is because
the bonds constitute direct, unsubordinated and senior unsecured
obligations of the bank, and rank equally with all its other
unsecured and unsubordinated obligations. The proceeds from the
bonds are to be used for OCBC's general corporate purposes.
Established in 1932, OCBC is a Singapore-based listed bank.
It has been expanding within Asia, although as at end-2011,
Singapore and Malaysia accounted for the majority of its asset
base at 82%.
For more details on OCBC's ratings and credit profile,
please refer to "Fitch Affirms OCBC at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable",
dated 29 April 2011, and OCBC's full rating report, dated 11 May
2011, on www.fitchratings.com. The list of OCBC's ratings is as
follows: - Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
- Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR 'F1+' - Viability Rating 'aa-'
- Support Rating '1' - Support Rating Floor 'A-'