CHICAGO (Standard & Poor's) March 6, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its 'B-' issue-level rating to U.S.-based Office Depot Inc.'s (B-/Stable/--) proposed $250 million seven-year senior secured notes, which we expect to be privately placed under rule 144A without registration rights. The recovery rating on the proposed notes is '4', indicating that lenders could expect average (30% to 50%) recovery in the event of a payment default or bankruptcy.

At close, the existing $400 million 6.25% senior unsecured notes due August 2013 will become senior secured obligations of the company, though we view its proposed collateral package as being weaker than the proposed collateral package securing the new $250 million notes. The 'CCC+' rating on the existing $400 million notes is unchanged, while the recovery rating remains '5', indicating that lenders could expect modest (10% to 30%) recovery in the event of a payment default or bankruptcy. The outlook is stable.

We expect Office Depot to use net proceeds from the proposed $250 million note issuance to repay a portion of the existing $400 million notes. The ratings assume the transaction closes on substantially the same terms as the company presented to us. (For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on Office Depot, to be published on RatingsDirect following the release of this report.) Pro forma for the proposed note issuance, we estimate total debt outstanding is about $685 million.

Office Depot's corporate credit rating remains unchanged. The rating reflects our opinion that Office Depot's business risk profile is "vulnerable" (as our criteria define the term), largely due to significant competition; demand correlation with white-collar employment; the strong bargaining power of large corporate customers; and low, inconsistent profitability. We consider the company's financial risk profile "highly leveraged" (as defined in our criteria), including sizable lease-adjusted debt levels and weak cash flow, partly owing to the high rent burden associated with operating oversized stores.

(For the complete corporate credit rationale, see Standard & Poor's summary analysis on Office Depot, published Feb. 28, 2012, on RatingsDirect.)

RATINGS LIST

Office Depot Inc.

Corporate credit rating B-/Stable/--

$400 mil 6.25% sr unsecured notes CCC+

Recovery rating 5

New Ratings

Office Depot Inc.

$250 million secured notes B-

Recovery rating 4