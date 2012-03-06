CHICAGO (Standard & Poor's) March 6, 2012--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services said today that it assigned its 'B-'
issue-level rating to U.S.-based Office Depot Inc.'s
(B-/Stable/--) proposed $250 million seven-year senior secured
notes, which we expect to be privately placed under rule 144A
without registration rights. The recovery rating on the proposed
notes is '4', indicating that lenders could expect average (30%
to 50%) recovery in the event of a payment default or
bankruptcy.
At close, the existing $400 million 6.25% senior unsecured
notes due August 2013 will become senior secured obligations of
the company, though we view its proposed collateral package as
being weaker than the proposed collateral package securing the
new $250 million notes. The 'CCC+' rating on the existing $400
million notes is unchanged, while the recovery rating remains
'5', indicating that lenders could expect modest (10% to 30%)
recovery in the event of a payment default or bankruptcy. The
outlook is stable.
We expect Office Depot to use net proceeds from the proposed
$250 million note issuance to repay a portion of the existing
$400 million notes. The ratings assume the transaction closes on
substantially the same terms as the company presented to us.
(For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's
recovery report on Office Depot, to be published on
RatingsDirect following the release of this report.) Pro forma
for the proposed note issuance, we estimate total debt
outstanding is about $685 million.
Office Depot's corporate credit rating remains unchanged.
The rating reflects our opinion that Office Depot's business
risk profile is "vulnerable" (as our criteria define the term),
largely due to significant competition; demand correlation with
white-collar employment; the strong bargaining power of large
corporate customers; and low, inconsistent profitability. We
consider the company's financial risk profile "highly leveraged"
(as defined in our criteria), including sizable lease-adjusted
debt levels and weak cash flow, partly owing to the high rent
burden associated with operating oversized stores.
(For the complete corporate credit rationale, see Standard &
Poor's summary analysis on Office Depot, published Feb. 28,
2012, on RatingsDirect.)
RATINGS LIST
Office Depot Inc.
Corporate credit rating B-/Stable/--
$400 mil 6.25% sr unsecured notes CCC+
Recovery rating 5
New Ratings
Office Depot Inc.
$250 million secured notes B-
Recovery rating 4