NEW YORK, July 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings assigns an 'AA' rating to $90,330,000 series 2012A and $23,160,000 series 2012B (taxable) general receipts bonds issued by The Ohio State University (OSU). The bonds are scheduled to price July 16, 2012.

Proceeds of the 2012A bonds will refund a portion of outstanding series 2005A bonds, while proceeds of the 2012B bonds will refund a portion of outstanding series 2003B bonds.

In addition, Fitch affirms various OSU long-term and short-term ratings as detailed at the end of this press release.

The Rating Outlook is Stable.

SECURITY

General receipts bonds (GRBs) are secured by all unencumbered revenues of The Ohio State University.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Flagship Credit Characteristics: OSU's status as the state's flagship public university and premier research institution; its consistently positive financial performance, fueled by a fairly diverse revenue base; solid balance sheet resources and liquidity; and historically manageable debt burden continue to underpin its 'AA' rating.

Internal Liquidity: The 'F1+' rating reflects OSU's ability to consistently meet the potential liquidity demands of its variable rate debt portfolio by a minimum of 1.25x.

Closely Managed Capital Plan: OSU continues to prudently implement and fund its $2.1 billion, multi-phased fiscal 2010-2015 capital plan, under which approximately $300 million of additional debt remains to be issued.

Health System Financial Performance: The consistent profitability of The Ohio State University Health System (OSUHS), the clinical care component of The Ohio State University Medical Center (OSUMC) and an integral part of the university, continues to be driven by healthy volume and utilization trends.

Muted State Funding Impact: OSU's more limited reliance on the state of Ohio (general obligation bonds rated 'AA+' by Fitch) for operating support makes it financially less vulnerable to reductions in state share of instruction and line item appropriations (collectively, state appropriations or aid).

CREDIT PROFILE

PROVEN ABILITY TO MANAGE COMPLEX CAPITAL STRUCTURE

OSU has been leveraging its fundamentally strong credit profile as it diversifies the type and duration of borrowings under its GRB program. In recent years, less traditional bond structures have been added to the portfolio, including large bullet maturities, taxable Build America Bonds (BABs), and most recently the issuance of $500 million of GRBs structured as century bonds, with a single bullet payment due in 2111. In evaluating OSU's debt burden, Fitch assumed level amortization of the various bullets in the portfolio, producing a manageable estimated maximum annual debt service (MADS) burden of approximately 4%.

Fitch recognizes that OSU's increasing use of less traditional bond structures adds an element of risk; however, its significant unencumbered reserves and strong market access help to mitigate concern associated with this more aggressive debt profile.

In addition to revising its debt composition, OSU has been analyzing campus assets. As a part of this review, OSU concluded it was advantageous to privatize its parking system. This transaction was approved on June 22, 2012 and the $483 million OSU will receive associated with the privatization is expected to fund future campus initiatives. Other non-core assets are under review for potential privatization; however, there are no privatization plans associated with the housing system, as it is core to the university's mission.

CAPITAL PLAN PROGRESS

With the issuance of the century bonds in 2011, OSU has incurred much of the debt associated with fiscal 2010-2015 capital plan projects ($2.1 billion) originally targeted ($1.6 billion) for bond financing. The university expects to issue the remaining $300 million GRBs under the plan over the next two fiscal years. To date, capital plan projects, notably the OSUMC's expansion, formerly known as ProjectONE ($1.1 billion), has been progressing on-budget and on-time, and is expected to open in phases beginning in 2014.

Outside of the 2010-2015 capital plan, OSU anticipates issuing approximately $350 million of bonds in order to construct housing associated with the Transformational Two-Year Experience program that will be implemented. This program will require freshmen and sophomores to live on campus, with associated programming, and is expected to produce more engaged students. These bonds are expected to be secured by revenues generated by the project; however, project specifics have yet to be identified.

INTEGRAL ROLE OF OSUHS

Clinical care revenues generated by OSUHS and a related non-profit physicians group represent OSU's primary source of funding (45.2% of fiscal 2011 total operating revenues). While the level of revenue concentration in net patient care and faculty practice plan revenues exposes the university to the volatility characteristic of the healthcare sector, the consistent generation of strong operating margins and liquidity position mitigates some concern.

IMPACT OF STATE FUNDING CUTS

As a percentage of total operating revenues, state appropriations to OSU have declined over the past five years; appropriations represented just 10.8% of fiscal 2011 operating revenues. Consequently, the university is far less vulnerable than its public university counterparts in Ohio and other states to reductions in aid.

To manage an appropriation reduction of approximately 15% in fiscal 2012, OSU has raised in-state tuition and fees by approximately 3.5% and has continued to focus on growing both in-state and out-of-state enrollment. In addition, OSU has continued to successfully implement various cost cutting initiatives, including consolidation efforts. Fall 2012 is expected to see tuition and fee increases of approximately 3.2%.

OSU is well positioned within its existing campus footprint to increase enrollment levels, particularly at Columbus, with several capital plan projects in progress to expand residence hall capacity. Over the next three years, the university plans to increase enrollment at Columbus by 2,200, with branch campus headcount slated for a more modest increase of 500. Fitch views these growth initiatives as achievable, given the favorable demand trends and competitive tuition and fee levels.

POSITIVE OPERATIONS FUEL RESOURCE LEVELS

OSU consistently generates a positive operating margin enabling it to steadily grow balance sheet resources. In addition to clinical care revenues discussed above, student related revenues, namely tuition and auxiliary receipts (20.8% of fiscal 2011 operating revenues); and grants and contracts (15.3%); represent significant sources of university funding. OSU has continued to generate positive operations, with a 1.9% margin in 2010, followed by a 2.4% margin in fiscal 2011. As of March 2012, preliminary data depicted revenues ahead of expenses.

In 2011, available funds, or cash and investments not restricted, reached $2.5 billion, up from $2.1 billion in fiscal 2010. This level of resources produced a solid 54.9% of operating expenses ($4.5 billion) and 100.6% of pro forma GRBs ($2.4 billion). The level of available funds, however, is somewhat inflated, as bond proceeds are included. In fiscal 2010, the resource level produced a solid 48.5% and 87.6%, respectively, of operating expenditures ($4.3 billion) and pro forma GRBs ($2.4 billion).

EXPOSURE TO FINANCIAL MARKETS As is the case with many well-endowed higher education institutions, OSU is somewhat vulnerable to volatility in global financial markets. Importantly, the university is not overly exposed to any single asset class, nor is it heavily reliant upon investment income to support operations. OSU's investment in less liquid alternative asset classes, including partnerships and hedge funds, represented approximately 50% of total holdings as of June 30, 2011. These holdings are invested entirely in the university's long-term investment pool and are not a direct source of operating or debt liquidity.

FLAGSHIP DEMAND Founded in 1870 as the Ohio Agricultural and Mechanical College, a land grant institution, OSU is one the 13 publicly supported state universities of higher education within Ohio. The university's main campus, which accounts for approximately 88% of total headcount and houses the various hospitals comprising OSUHS and the medical center, is located in Columbus, the state capital. During fall 2011, the Columbus campus enrolled 56,867 students, making it one of the largest individual campuses of any college or university in the United States. Similar to the demand profile of many flagship public universities, OSU has generally experienced rising application levels which have enabled it to implement more rigorous admissions standards, notably at Columbus, and tighten academic quality.

Fitch affirms the following ratings for OSU:

--$768 million fixed rate general receipts bonds at 'AA';

--$654.8 million fixed rate general receipts bonds, series 2010C (Federally Taxable Build America Bonds-Direct Payment) at 'AA';

--$500 million fixed rate general receipts bonds, series 2011A (Taxable) at 'AA',

--$469.7 million variable rate general receipts bonds at 'AA/F1+'.