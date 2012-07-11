NEW YORK, July 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings assigns an 'AA'
rating to $90,330,000 series 2012A and $23,160,000 series 2012B
(taxable) general receipts bonds issued by The Ohio State
University (OSU). The bonds are scheduled to price July 16,
2012.
Proceeds of the 2012A bonds will refund a portion of
outstanding series 2005A bonds, while proceeds of the 2012B
bonds will refund a portion of outstanding series 2003B bonds.
In addition, Fitch affirms various OSU long-term and
short-term ratings as detailed at the end of this press release.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
General receipts bonds (GRBs) are secured by all
unencumbered revenues of The Ohio State University.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Flagship Credit Characteristics: OSU's status as the state's
flagship public university and premier research institution; its
consistently positive financial performance, fueled by a fairly
diverse revenue base; solid balance sheet resources and
liquidity; and historically manageable debt burden continue to
underpin its 'AA' rating.
Internal Liquidity: The 'F1+' rating reflects OSU's ability
to consistently meet the potential liquidity demands of its
variable rate debt portfolio by a minimum of 1.25x.
Closely Managed Capital Plan: OSU continues to prudently
implement and fund its $2.1 billion, multi-phased fiscal
2010-2015 capital plan, under which approximately $300 million
of additional debt remains to be issued.
Health System Financial Performance: The consistent
profitability of The Ohio State University Health System
(OSUHS), the clinical care component of The Ohio State
University Medical Center (OSUMC) and an integral part of the
university, continues to be driven by healthy volume and
utilization trends.
Muted State Funding Impact: OSU's more limited reliance on
the state of Ohio (general obligation bonds rated 'AA+' by
Fitch) for operating support makes it financially less
vulnerable to reductions in state share of instruction and line
item appropriations (collectively, state appropriations or aid).
CREDIT PROFILE
PROVEN ABILITY TO MANAGE COMPLEX CAPITAL STRUCTURE
OSU has been leveraging its fundamentally strong credit
profile as it diversifies the type and duration of borrowings
under its GRB program. In recent years, less traditional bond
structures have been added to the portfolio, including large
bullet maturities, taxable Build America Bonds (BABs), and most
recently the issuance of $500 million of GRBs structured as
century bonds, with a single bullet payment due in 2111. In
evaluating OSU's debt burden, Fitch assumed level amortization
of the various bullets in the portfolio, producing a manageable
estimated maximum annual debt service (MADS) burden of
approximately 4%.
Fitch recognizes that OSU's increasing use of less
traditional bond structures adds an element of risk; however,
its significant unencumbered reserves and strong market access
help to mitigate concern associated with this more aggressive
debt profile.
In addition to revising its debt composition, OSU has been
analyzing campus assets. As a part of this review, OSU concluded
it was advantageous to privatize its parking system. This
transaction was approved on June 22, 2012 and the $483 million
OSU will receive associated with the privatization is expected
to fund future campus initiatives. Other non-core assets are
under review for potential privatization; however, there are no
privatization plans associated with the housing system, as it is
core to the university's mission.
CAPITAL PLAN PROGRESS
With the issuance of the century bonds in 2011, OSU has
incurred much of the debt associated with fiscal 2010-2015
capital plan projects ($2.1 billion) originally targeted ($1.6
billion) for bond financing. The university expects to issue the
remaining $300 million GRBs under the plan over the next two
fiscal years. To date, capital plan projects, notably the
OSUMC's expansion, formerly known as ProjectONE ($1.1 billion),
has been progressing on-budget and on-time, and is expected to
open in phases beginning in 2014.
Outside of the 2010-2015 capital plan, OSU anticipates
issuing approximately $350 million of bonds in order to
construct housing associated with the Transformational Two-Year
Experience program that will be implemented. This program will
require freshmen and sophomores to live on campus, with
associated programming, and is expected to produce more engaged
students. These bonds are expected to be secured by revenues
generated by the project; however, project specifics have yet to
be identified.
INTEGRAL ROLE OF OSUHS
Clinical care revenues generated by OSUHS and a related
non-profit physicians group represent OSU's primary source of
funding (45.2% of fiscal 2011 total operating revenues). While
the level of revenue concentration in net patient care and
faculty practice plan revenues exposes the university to the
volatility characteristic of the healthcare sector, the
consistent generation of strong operating margins and liquidity
position mitigates some concern.
IMPACT OF STATE FUNDING CUTS
As a percentage of total operating revenues, state
appropriations to OSU have declined over the past five years;
appropriations represented just 10.8% of fiscal 2011 operating
revenues. Consequently, the university is far less vulnerable
than its public university counterparts in Ohio and other states
to reductions in aid.
To manage an appropriation reduction of approximately 15% in
fiscal 2012, OSU has raised in-state tuition and fees by
approximately 3.5% and has continued to focus on growing both
in-state and out-of-state enrollment. In addition, OSU has
continued to successfully implement various cost cutting
initiatives, including consolidation efforts. Fall 2012 is
expected to see tuition and fee increases of approximately 3.2%.
OSU is well positioned within its existing campus footprint
to increase enrollment levels, particularly at Columbus, with
several capital plan projects in progress to expand residence
hall capacity. Over the next three years, the university plans
to increase enrollment at Columbus by 2,200, with branch campus
headcount slated for a more modest increase of 500. Fitch views
these growth initiatives as achievable, given the favorable
demand trends and competitive tuition and fee levels.
POSITIVE OPERATIONS FUEL RESOURCE LEVELS
OSU consistently generates a positive operating margin
enabling it to steadily grow balance sheet resources. In
addition to clinical care revenues discussed above, student
related revenues, namely tuition and auxiliary receipts (20.8%
of fiscal 2011 operating revenues); and grants and contracts
(15.3%); represent significant sources of university funding.
OSU has continued to generate positive operations, with a 1.9%
margin in 2010, followed by a 2.4% margin in fiscal 2011. As of
March 2012, preliminary data depicted revenues ahead of
expenses.
In 2011, available funds, or cash and investments not
restricted, reached $2.5 billion, up from $2.1 billion in fiscal
2010. This level of resources produced a solid 54.9% of
operating expenses ($4.5 billion) and 100.6% of pro forma GRBs
($2.4 billion). The level of available funds, however, is
somewhat inflated, as bond proceeds are included. In fiscal
2010, the resource level produced a solid 48.5% and 87.6%,
respectively, of operating expenditures ($4.3 billion) and pro
forma GRBs ($2.4 billion).
EXPOSURE TO FINANCIAL MARKETS As is the case with many
well-endowed higher education institutions, OSU is somewhat
vulnerable to volatility in global financial markets.
Importantly, the university is not overly exposed to any single
asset class, nor is it heavily reliant upon investment income to
support operations. OSU's investment in less liquid alternative
asset classes, including partnerships and hedge funds,
represented approximately 50% of total holdings as of June 30,
2011. These holdings are invested entirely in the university's
long-term investment pool and are not a direct source of
operating or debt liquidity.
FLAGSHIP DEMAND Founded in 1870 as the Ohio Agricultural and
Mechanical College, a land grant institution, OSU is one the 13
publicly supported state universities of higher education within
Ohio. The university's main campus, which accounts for
approximately 88% of total headcount and houses the various
hospitals comprising OSUHS and the medical center, is located in
Columbus, the state capital. During fall 2011, the Columbus
campus enrolled 56,867 students, making it one of the largest
individual campuses of any college or university in the United
States. Similar to the demand profile of many flagship public
universities, OSU has generally experienced rising application
levels which have enabled it to implement more rigorous
admissions standards, notably at Columbus, and tighten academic
quality.
Fitch affirms the following ratings for OSU:
--$768 million fixed rate general receipts bonds at 'AA';
--$654.8 million fixed rate general receipts bonds, series
2010C (Federally Taxable Build America Bonds-Direct Payment) at
'AA';
--$500 million fixed rate general receipts bonds, series
2011A (Taxable) at 'AA',
--$469.7 million variable rate general receipts bonds at
'AA/F1+'.