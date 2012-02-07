TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Feb. 7, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that it has lowered to 'D (sf)' from 'CC (sf)' its rating on the class 5Y-B secured notes issued under Omega Capital Investments PLC's series 48 transaction.

We lowered the rating on the notes because the transaction's aggregate losses from credit events in the underlying reference portfolio have exceeded its available credit enhancement and a principal loss has been realized.

STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT

SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.

If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available at

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

"Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors," published Nov. 4, 2011

"Principles Of Credit Ratings," published Feb. 16, 2011

"Revised Methodologies And Assumptions For Global Synthetic CDO Surveillance," published Sept. 30, 2010

"Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic CDOs," published Sept. 17, 2009

"Understanding Standard & Poor's Rating Definitions," published June 3, 2009

RATING LOWERED

Omega Capital Investments PLC

Series 48 secured notes

Class To From Issue amount

5Y-B D (sf) CC (sf) JPY1.0 bil.

The transaction's closing date was June 6, 2007.

A Japanese-language version of this media release is available on Standard & Poor's Research Online at www.researchonline.jp, or via CreditWire Japan on Bloomberg Professional at SPCJ.