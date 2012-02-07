TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Feb. 7, 2012--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services today said that it has lowered to 'D (sf)' from
'CC (sf)' its rating on the class 5Y-B secured notes issued
under Omega Capital Investments PLC's series 48 transaction.
We lowered the rating on the notes because the transaction's
aggregate losses from credit events in the underlying reference
portfolio have exceeded its available credit enhancement and a
principal loss has been realized.
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report
accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed
security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available
to investors and a description of how they differ from the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in
issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope
securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or
after Sept. 26, 2011.
If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report
included in this credit rating report is available at
RATING LOWERED
Omega Capital Investments PLC
Series 48 secured notes
Class To From Issue amount
5Y-B D (sf) CC (sf) JPY1.0 bil.
The transaction's closing date was June 6, 2007.
