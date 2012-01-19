(The following was released by the rating agency)
SAN FRANCISCO, January 19 (Fitch) On Jan. 19, 2012, Fitch
Ratings took the following rating action on Orange County Local
Transportation Authority (OCLTA), CA as part of its review of
tax supported debt of public enterprises:
--$293.5 million sales tax revenue bonds, series 2010A,
upgraded to 'AA+' from 'AA';
--$59 million sales tax revenue bonds, series 2010B,
upgraded to 'AA+' from 'AA'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
The bonds are secured by a first lien on a countywide 1/2
cent sales tax, net of certain administrative and audit expenses
and a fixed percent allocation to local transit agencies.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
REFINEMENT TO METHODOLOGY: The upgrade to 'AA+' from 'AA'
reflects Fitch's increased focus on operating risk and certain
qualitative factors originally outlined in the July 15, 2011
press release 'Fitch Refines Methodology for Rating
Tax-Supported Debt of Public Enterprises' and further clarified
in the Jan. 19, 2012 press release 'Fitch Takes Various Rating
Actions on U.S. Tax-Supported Transit Systems'.
BROAD REVENUE PLEDGE: Pledged tax revenue is a broad-based,
voter-approved sales and use tax.
FUNDAMENTALLY STRONG ECONOMY: Orange County was negatively
affected over the past few years by the housing-led economic
downturn but remains a fundamentally strong economy
characterized by diverse employment sectors, above average
wealth levels, an educated workforce, and an unemployment rate
close to the national average.
STRONG DEBT SERVICE COVERAGE: Debt service coverage is
currently strong and projected to remain at sound levels, even
under various stress scenarios, including management's plans for
additional debt issuance. This largely offsets the permissive
additional bonds test (ABT) of 1.3 times (x) maximum annual debt
service.
LIMITED OPERATING RISK: OCLTA benefits from its limited
exposure to operational risks, primarily serving as a funding
conduit for highway-related capital projects whose scope can be
adjusted for varying economic and financial conditions.
CREDIT PROFILE
The upgrade reflects high projected debt service coverage
levels, the strength of the local economy, and the solid
community support for and essentiality of services provided by
OCLTA. While the ABT is weak, management's debt issuance plans
maintain high coverage levels based on fiscal 2011 sales tax
revenue. Fitch believes these plans are credible given that
coverage of prior bonds from a now-expired 20-year sales tax
remained at solid levels throughout their life. In addition,
Fitch believes the tax's sunset results in decreased incentive
towards the latter years of the tax's collection. However,
additional leveraging of sales tax revenue significantly beyond
current projections would result in a re-evaluation of the 'AA+'
rating.
The authority, as part of Orange County Transportation
Authority (OCTA), is responsible for implementing the county's
traffic improvement and growth management plan. This
responsibility includes allocating Measure M2 sales tax (as
successor to Measure M1) and development and implementation of
voter-approved freeway, street and road, and transit projects.
OCTA was created in 1990 to consolidate the county's
transportation agencies, including the authority, and has the
same board of directors as the authority: five county
supervisors, 10 city council representatives, two public members
and a non-voting ex-officio member appointed by the governor.
The authority has limited exposure to operational risks, serving
primarily in a capital funding capacity.
The county's taxable sales base is broad and diverse,
including transactions that serve the county's three million
residents, destination retail and entertainment, and tourism
activity centered on Disneyland and coastal draws. The county's
strong economic profile is supported by above-average wealth
levels, an educated workforce, and a large and diverse economy.
The county economy was negatively impacted by the housing-led
recession with the once-low unemployment matching the national
average of 9.6% in 2010, before declining to 9% in August 2011.
Wealth levels in the county declined modestly over the past few
years but median household and per capita income remain above
the state average at 117% and 122%, respectively.
The authority began collecting a 1/2 cent sales tax under
the voter approved Measure M2 in April 2011, which is a 30 year
extension of Measure M1 that began in 1991 and expired at the
end of March 2011. Measure M1 sales tax receipts exhibited very
strong growth early in this decade, but were negatively impacted
by the recession. Starting in the first quarter of fiscal 2008,
sales tax receipts declined 11 consecutive quarters before
growth resumed in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2010. Net pledged
sales tax revenue was down nearly 20% in fiscal 2010 compared to
fiscal 2007, but recorded 6.5% growth in fiscal 2011 (including
M1 and M2 sales tax revenue). In fiscal 2012, the authority
projects sales tax receipts to increase by 5.4% based on 95% of
a composite of three university-based economic growth forecasts.
Projected debt issuance is moderate, totaling about $302
million. Pledged sales tax revenues are projected at $181
million in fiscal 2012, resulting in a very high debt service
coverage ratio of 8.1x on currently outstanding debt. Debt
service coverage is projected to remain at sound levels under
various Fitch created stress tests, including additional debt
issuance and consecutive years of significant sales tax revenue
declines. Amortization of outstanding revenue bonds is currently
slow with only 22% of principal retired within ten years. Fitch
expects the amortization rate to improve through the life of the
both the tax and the bonds.