Nikkei drops, pressured by stronger yen, Wall St losses
TOKYO, June 6 Japan's Nikkei share average slumped on Tuesday as losses on Wall Street and a stronger yen sapped sentiment.
Sept 21 Moody's assigns Aaa rating to State of Oregon Housing and Community Services Department Multifamily Housing Revenue Bonds 2012 Series A (Non-AMT) and 2012 Series B
TOKYO, June 6 Japan's Nikkei share average slumped on Tuesday as losses on Wall Street and a stronger yen sapped sentiment.
MEXICO CITY, June 5 Mexico's peso currency has been undervalued and its strengthening will counteract inflationary pressures, the head of Mexico's central bank said on Tuesday.