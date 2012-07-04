(The following was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- Australia Pacific LNG Pty Ltd. (APLNG), in which Origin Energy has an effective 37.5% stake, has approved a final investment decision (FID2) on the second of its two-train coal seam gas (CSG) to liquefied natural gas (LNG) project.

-- We expect Origin's decision to sell down to a longer term stake of 30% to support its financial profile.

-- As a result, we have affirmed the 'BBB+' long-term and 'A-2' short-term corporate credit and senior unsecured debt ratings on Origin.

-- Nevertheless, we have revised the outlook to negative because we consider that there is a risk of a delay or uncertain conditions regarding the sell-down, that may weaken Origin's financial metrics.

Rating Action

On July 4, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said that it had affirmed its 'BBB+' long-term and 'A-2' short-term corporate credit and debt ratings on Australian utility Origin Energy Ltd. (Origin) and its subsidiaries. At the same time, we have revised the outlook on the long-term 'BBB+' rating to negative from stable.

Rationale

The rating action follows the company's announcement that APLNG, in which Origin has an effective 37.5% stake, has approved a final investment decision (FID2) on the second of its two-train CSG to LNG project.

We expect Origin's decision to sell down to a longer term stake of 30% to support its financial profile, including a funds from operations (FFO) to debt of more than 30%, until it receives material distributions from APLNG in 2016.

Nevertheless, we have revised the outlook to negative because we consider that there is a risk of a delay or uncertain conditions regarding the sell-down. If such a scenario were to occur, it could weaken Origin's financial profile as the company meets its funding obligation to APLNG. In our view, the expansion of the project to two trains from one train brings with it incremental development and operational risks, as well as an increased funding obligation.

The ratings on Origin reflect our opinion of the utility's strong market position in the electricity and gas retail sector, supported by the company's diversified generation assets. Also underpinning the ratings are: Origin's adequate energy-hedging portfolio, access to substantial committed funding, and "intermediate" financial risk profile. However, the company's significant exposure to the APLNG project and the potential for an increasing contribution from the higher-risk exploration and petroleum (E&P) business over the medium term weigh on the ratings and finances.

Liquidity

Our short-term rating on Origin is 'A-2'. As per our criteria, we view the company's liquidity as "strong", due to the present sizable cash levels and undrawn committed bank facilities of about A$4.6 billion at May 31, 2012. As the APLNG project progresses and Origin meets its obligations, we expect Origin's liquidity could transition down to "adequate" levels.

Our liquidity assessment incorporates the following expectations:

-- We expect the company's sources of liquidity, including cash and undrawn bank lines (of more than 12 months' tenor), to exceed its uses by more than our expected minimum requirement of 1.5x over the next 12 months, and better than 1.0x for the following 24 months.

-- In the event of a 30% drop in EBITDA, net sources would remain positive and Origin would maintain in compliance with its financial covenants.

Origin has limited near-term debt maturities until the first half of calendar 2013, when A$475 million in bank and capital markets facilities matures, which can be managed within the current level of undrawn facilities. To support liquidity, at the current 37.5% shareholding, we expect the company will maintain a buffer of about A$1 billion in undrawn committed facilities to ensure the company is able to meet any capital call from APLNG.

Outlook

If Origin is successful in achieving its sell-down within the fiscal 2013 year, thereby reducing its immediate capital commitment to the project and supporting its financial metrics for the rating, including FFO to debt of more than 30%, we expect to revise the outlook to stable. In the absence of a sell-down, we consider that Origin's core energy business could be challenged to achieve sufficient cash flow growth to support financial metrics. This is especially so amid the current flat to negative growth in market demand and regulatory pressure on retail tariffs. We also see near-term competitive pressure intensifying in New South Wales, as companies seek to solidify their market shares.

The negative outlook reflects our view that if Origin is unlikely to achieve the credit metrics we expect for the 'BBB+' rating, the long-term corporate credit rating on Origin may be lowered by one notch.

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed

Origin Energy Ltd.

Senior Unsecured BBB+

Origin Energy Contact Finance No.2 Limited

Preference Stock BBB-

Origin Energy Finance Ltd.

Senior Unsecured BBB+

Preferred Stock BB

Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action

To From

Origin Energy Ltd.

Corporate Credit Rating BBB+/Negative/A-2 BBB+/Stable/A-2