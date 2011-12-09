(The following was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- ORIX-NRL Trust 13 is a multiborrower CMBS transaction that was arranged by ORIX Corp.

-- The sale of the property that backed the transaction's single remaining specified bond has been completed. However, the total principal on the specified bond exceeded the amount collected through the sale of the property, and the specified bond generated an effective principal loss.

-- Following the completion of the sale of the transaction's last remaining collateral property, we have lowered to 'CC (sf)' our ratings on classes D to H, and have withdrawn our ratings on these classes at the arranger's request.

TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 9, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that it has lowered to 'CC (sf)' from 'CCC (sf)' its ratings on the class D to H trust certificates issued under the ORIX-NRL Trust 13 transaction, and has withdrawn its ratings on these five classes (see list below).

Of the 12 specified bonds ("tokutei shasai") and nonrecourse loans that initially backed the trust certificates, only one specified bond, which has defaulted, remains. The specified bond originally represented about 13% of the total initial issuance amount of the trust certificates.

The collateral property (a regional office building) backing the specified bond has been sold, marking the completion of the sale of the last remaining property relating to this transaction. However, because the total principal on the specified bond exceeded the amount collected through the sale of the office building in question, the specified bond has generated an effective principal loss. Accordingly, we today lowered our ratings on classes D to H, and withdrew our ratings on these classes at the arranger's request.

ORIX-NRL Trust 13 is a multiborrower commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) transaction. The trust certificates were initially secured by 12 nonrecourse loans and specified bonds extended to 11 obligors. The nonrecourse loans and specified bonds were originally backed by 21 real estate trust certificates and real estate properties. The transaction was arranged by ORIX Corp., and ORIX Asset Management & Loan Services Corp. acts as the servicer for this transaction.

The ratings reflected our opinion on the likelihood of the full payment of interest and ultimate repayment of principal by the legal final maturity date in September 2013 for the class D to H trust certificates.

RATINGS LOWERED

ORIX-NRL Trust 13

JPY21.1 billion trust certificates due September 2013

Class To From Initial issue amount

D CC (sf) CCC (sf) JPY1.1 bil.

E CC (sf) CCC (sf) JPY0.4 bil.

F CC (sf) CCC (sf) JPY0.6 bil.

G CC (sf) CCC (sf) JPY0.2 bil.

H CC (sf) CCC (sf) JPY0.3 bil.

RATINGS WITHDRAWN

Class Rating Initial issue amount

D CC (sf) JPY1.1 bil.

E CC (sf) JPY0.4 bil.

F CC (sf) JPY0.6 bil.

G CC (sf) JPY0.2 bil.

H CC (sf) JPY0.3 bil.

*Classes A, B, and C have already been redeemed. We withdrew our rating on the interest-only (IO) class X in October 2011.

