OVERVIEW
-- ORIX-NRL Trust 13 is a multiborrower CMBS transaction
that was arranged by ORIX Corp.
-- The sale of the property that backed the transaction's
single remaining specified bond has been completed. However, the
total principal on the specified bond exceeded the amount
collected through the sale of the property, and the specified
bond generated an effective principal loss.
-- Following the completion of the sale of the
transaction's last remaining collateral property, we have
lowered to 'CC (sf)' our ratings on classes D to H, and have
withdrawn our ratings on these classes at the arranger's
request.
TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 9, 2011--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services today said that it has lowered to 'CC (sf)'
from 'CCC (sf)' its ratings on the class D to H trust
certificates issued under the ORIX-NRL Trust 13 transaction, and
has withdrawn its ratings on these five classes (see list
below).
Of the 12 specified bonds ("tokutei shasai") and nonrecourse
loans that initially backed the trust certificates, only one
specified bond, which has defaulted, remains. The specified bond
originally represented about 13% of the total initial issuance
amount of the trust certificates.
The collateral property (a regional office building) backing
the specified bond has been sold, marking the completion of the
sale of the last remaining property relating to this
transaction. However, because the total principal on the
specified bond exceeded the amount collected through the sale of
the office building in question, the specified bond has
generated an effective principal loss. Accordingly, we today
lowered our ratings on classes D to H, and withdrew our ratings
on these classes at the arranger's request.
ORIX-NRL Trust 13 is a multiborrower commercial
mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) transaction. The trust
certificates were initially secured by 12 nonrecourse loans and
specified bonds extended to 11 obligors. The nonrecourse loans
and specified bonds were originally backed by 21 real estate
trust certificates and real estate properties. The transaction
was arranged by ORIX Corp., and ORIX Asset Management & Loan
Services Corp. acts as the servicer for this transaction.
The ratings reflected our opinion on the likelihood of the
full payment of interest and ultimate repayment of principal by
the legal final maturity date in September 2013 for the class D
to H trust certificates.
RATINGS LOWERED
ORIX-NRL Trust 13
JPY21.1 billion trust certificates due September 2013
Class To From Initial issue amount
D CC (sf) CCC (sf) JPY1.1 bil.
E CC (sf) CCC (sf) JPY0.4 bil.
F CC (sf) CCC (sf) JPY0.6 bil.
G CC (sf) CCC (sf) JPY0.2 bil.
H CC (sf) CCC (sf) JPY0.3 bil.
RATINGS WITHDRAWN
Class Rating Initial issue amount
D CC (sf) JPY1.1 bil.
E CC (sf) JPY0.4 bil.
F CC (sf) JPY0.6 bil.
G CC (sf) JPY0.2 bil.
H CC (sf) JPY0.3 bil.
*Classes A, B, and C have already been redeemed. We withdrew
our rating on the interest-only (IO) class X in October 2011.
