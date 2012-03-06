(The following was released by the rating agency)
OVERVIEW
-- ORIX-NRL Trust 14 is a multiborrower CMBS transaction
that was arranged by ORIX Corp.
-- We see downward pressure on the likely collection amount
from the three properties backing the transaction's remaining
loans, given the status of the sales of these properties.
-- It is our view that completing collection through the
sales of the properties backing the transaction's remaining
loans will require some time. As such, we believe that the
prices of the properties are likely to come under increasing
downward pressure.
-- We have lowered to 'CCC (sf)' our rating on class C and
placed our 'A+ (sf)' rating on class B on CreditWatch negative.
At the same time, we have affirmed our 'CCC (sf)' ratings on
classes D to G.
TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) March 6, 2012--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services today said that it has lowered to 'CCC (sf)'
from 'B (sf)' its rating on the class C trust certificates
issued under the ORIX-NRL Trust 14 transaction, and placed its
'A+ (sf)' rating on class B on CreditWatch with negative
implications (see list below). At the same time, we affirmed our
'CCC (sf)' ratings on the class D to G trust certificates (also
listed below). The class A trust certificates issued under the
same transaction were fully redeemed on the trust distribution
date in December 2011, and we withdrew the rating on class X in
the same month. Meanwhile, we lowered to 'D (sf)' from 'CC (sf)'
our rating on class H in September 2011.
Of the 10 nonrecourse loans and specified bonds that
initially backed the transaction, two loans and one specified
bond remain. All the properties backing one of the loans, which
originally represented about 6.2% of the total initial issuance
of the trust certificates, have been sold, but the final
calculation for this loan has not yet been completed. As such,
the transaction has effectively only one remaining loan, which
has defaulted, and one remaining specified bond. The remaining
loan and specified bond (hereafter, the "loans") originally
represented about 13.4% and about 8.9%, respectively, of the
total initial issuance amount of the trust certificates.
We today lowered our rating on class C because we see
downward pressure on the likely collection amount from the three
properties backing the transaction's remaining loans, given the
status of the sales of these properties, which the servicer is
undertaking, as well as the minimum property sales prices stated
in the servicer's sales plan.
If the sales of the above three properties move forward, the
sales proceeds will be used to redeem class B--currently the
transaction's highest-level tranche. As such, we expect
redemption of class B to continue to progress. Otherwise, we
believe that the prices of the properties are very likely to
come under increasing downward pressure, primarily given that
the servicer will need to review its sales plan. In our view, in
such a case, the rating on class B will also be under downward
pressure. We today placed on CreditWatch negative the rating on
class B to reflect this view.
We also affirmed our ratings on classes D to G because these
four classes are already rated 'CCC (sf)'.
We intend to review our rating on class B after ascertaining
the progress of the sales of the properties backing the
transaction's remaining loans and reconsidering our assessments
of the values of these properties.
ORIX-NRL Trust 14 is a multiborrower commercial
mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) transaction. The trust
certificates were initially secured by 10 nonrecourse loans and
specified bonds extended to eight obligors. The 10 nonrecourse
loans and specified bonds were originally backed by 39 real
estate certificates and real estate properties. The transaction
was arranged by ORIX Corp., and ORIX Asset Management & Loan
Services Corp. acts as the servicer for this transaction.
The ratings reflects our opinion on the likelihood of the
full payment of interest and the ultimate repayment of principal
by the transaction's legal final maturity date in December 2013
for the class B to G certificates.
RATING LOWERED
ORIX-NRL Trust 14
JPY20.7 billion trust certificates due December 2013
Class To From Initial issue amount
C CCC (sf) B (sf) JPY1.2 bil.
RATING PLACED ON CREDITWATCH NEGATIVE
ORIX-NRL Trust 14
Class To From Initial
issue amount
B A+ (sf)/Watch Neg A+ (sf) JPY2.0
bil.
RATINGS AFFIRMED
ORIX-NRL Trust 14
Class Rating Initial issue amount
D CCC (sf) JPY0.7 bil.
E CCC (sf) JPY0.3 bil.
F CCC (sf) JPY0.5 bil.
G CCC (sf) JPY0.1 bil.