OVERVIEW

-- ORIX-NRL Trust 14 is a multiborrower CMBS transaction that was arranged by ORIX Corp.

-- We see downward pressure on the likely collection amount from the three properties backing the transaction's remaining loans, given the status of the sales of these properties.

-- It is our view that completing collection through the sales of the properties backing the transaction's remaining loans will require some time. As such, we believe that the prices of the properties are likely to come under increasing downward pressure.

-- We have lowered to 'CCC (sf)' our rating on class C and placed our 'A+ (sf)' rating on class B on CreditWatch negative. At the same time, we have affirmed our 'CCC (sf)' ratings on classes D to G.

TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) March 6, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that it has lowered to 'CCC (sf)' from 'B (sf)' its rating on the class C trust certificates issued under the ORIX-NRL Trust 14 transaction, and placed its 'A+ (sf)' rating on class B on CreditWatch with negative implications (see list below). At the same time, we affirmed our 'CCC (sf)' ratings on the class D to G trust certificates (also listed below). The class A trust certificates issued under the same transaction were fully redeemed on the trust distribution date in December 2011, and we withdrew the rating on class X in the same month. Meanwhile, we lowered to 'D (sf)' from 'CC (sf)' our rating on class H in September 2011.

Of the 10 nonrecourse loans and specified bonds that initially backed the transaction, two loans and one specified bond remain. All the properties backing one of the loans, which originally represented about 6.2% of the total initial issuance of the trust certificates, have been sold, but the final calculation for this loan has not yet been completed. As such, the transaction has effectively only one remaining loan, which has defaulted, and one remaining specified bond. The remaining loan and specified bond (hereafter, the "loans") originally represented about 13.4% and about 8.9%, respectively, of the total initial issuance amount of the trust certificates.

We today lowered our rating on class C because we see downward pressure on the likely collection amount from the three properties backing the transaction's remaining loans, given the status of the sales of these properties, which the servicer is undertaking, as well as the minimum property sales prices stated in the servicer's sales plan.

If the sales of the above three properties move forward, the sales proceeds will be used to redeem class B--currently the transaction's highest-level tranche. As such, we expect redemption of class B to continue to progress. Otherwise, we believe that the prices of the properties are very likely to come under increasing downward pressure, primarily given that the servicer will need to review its sales plan. In our view, in such a case, the rating on class B will also be under downward pressure. We today placed on CreditWatch negative the rating on class B to reflect this view.

We also affirmed our ratings on classes D to G because these four classes are already rated 'CCC (sf)'.

We intend to review our rating on class B after ascertaining the progress of the sales of the properties backing the transaction's remaining loans and reconsidering our assessments of the values of these properties.

ORIX-NRL Trust 14 is a multiborrower commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) transaction. The trust certificates were initially secured by 10 nonrecourse loans and specified bonds extended to eight obligors. The 10 nonrecourse loans and specified bonds were originally backed by 39 real estate certificates and real estate properties. The transaction was arranged by ORIX Corp., and ORIX Asset Management & Loan Services Corp. acts as the servicer for this transaction.

The ratings reflects our opinion on the likelihood of the full payment of interest and the ultimate repayment of principal by the transaction's legal final maturity date in December 2013 for the class B to G certificates.

RATING LOWERED

ORIX-NRL Trust 14

JPY20.7 billion trust certificates due December 2013

Class To From Initial issue amount

C CCC (sf) B (sf) JPY1.2 bil.

RATING PLACED ON CREDITWATCH NEGATIVE

ORIX-NRL Trust 14

Class To From Initial issue amount

B A+ (sf)/Watch Neg A+ (sf) JPY2.0 bil.

RATINGS AFFIRMED

ORIX-NRL Trust 14

Class Rating Initial issue amount

D CCC (sf) JPY0.7 bil.

E CCC (sf) JPY0.3 bil.

F CCC (sf) JPY0.5 bil.

G CCC (sf) JPY0.1 bil.