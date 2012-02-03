(The following was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- Orso Funding CMBS 5 Trust is a multiborrower CMBS transaction that was arranged by Bear Stearns (Japan) Ltd. Tokyo Branch.

-- The sales of the properties that backed one of the transaction's two remaining loans, which both defaulted, have been completed. However, the outstanding principal balance of the loan exceeded the amount collected through the sales, and as a result, losses were incurred at the CMBS level.

-- We have lowered to 'D (sf)' our ratings on classes E and F issued under the transaction.

TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Feb. 3, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that it has lowered to 'D (sf)' from 'CCC- (sf)' its ratings on the class E and F trust certificates issued under the Orso Funding CMBS 5 Trust commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) transaction (see list below).

Of the seven loans that initially backed the transaction, five have already been fully repaid and two loans, which both defaulted, remain. One of the two loans was backed by several apartment buildings for lease. The loan originally represented about 20% of the total initial issuance amount of the trust certificates. Although the sales of the properties in question have been completed, the outstanding principal balance of the loan exceeded the amount collected through the sales, and as a result the loan was impaired. We today lowered our ratings on classes E and F because we have learned that: (1) the principal on the CMBS tranches has been written down following the impairment of the loan; and (2) interest payments on the written down principal of those tranches were not made.

As for the other remaining loan, which originally represented about 24% or so of the total issuance amount of the trust certificates, it is backed by several office buildings in Tokyo.

Orso Funding CMBS 5 Trust is a multiborrower CMBS transaction. The trust certificates were originally backed by nonrecourse loans extended to seven obligors, and the loans were secured by 43 real estate properties. The transaction was arranged by Bear Stearns (Japan) Ltd. Tokyo Branch, and Premier Asset Management Co. acts as servicer for this transaction.

The ratings reflect our opinion on the likelihood of the full payment of interest and ultimate repayment of principal by the transaction's legal final maturity date in February 2013 for the class E and F certificates.

RATINGS LOWERED

Orso Funding CMBS 5 Trust

JPY33.25 billion commercial real estate-backed trust certificates due February

2013

Class To From Initial issue amount

E D (sf) CCC- (sf) JPY3.7 bil.

F D (sf) CCC- (sf) JPY0.25 bil.

A Japanese-language version of this media release is available on Standard &

