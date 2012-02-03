(The following was released by the rating agency)
OVERVIEW
-- Orso Funding CMBS 5 Trust is a multiborrower CMBS
transaction that was arranged by Bear Stearns (Japan) Ltd. Tokyo
Branch.
-- The sales of the properties that backed one of the
transaction's two remaining loans, which both defaulted, have
been completed. However, the outstanding principal balance of
the loan exceeded the amount collected through the sales, and as
a result, losses were incurred at the CMBS level.
-- We have lowered to 'D (sf)' our ratings on classes E and
F issued under the transaction.
TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Feb. 3, 2012--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services today said that it has lowered to 'D (sf)' from
'CCC- (sf)' its ratings on the class E and F trust certificates
issued under the Orso Funding CMBS 5 Trust commercial
mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) transaction (see list below).
Of the seven loans that initially backed the transaction,
five have already been fully repaid and two loans, which both
defaulted, remain. One of the two loans was backed by several
apartment buildings for lease. The loan originally represented
about 20% of the total initial issuance amount of the trust
certificates. Although the sales of the properties in question
have been completed, the outstanding principal balance of the
loan exceeded the amount collected through the sales, and as a
result the loan was impaired. We today lowered our ratings on
classes E and F because we have learned that: (1) the principal
on the CMBS tranches has been written down following the
impairment of the loan; and (2) interest payments on the written
down principal of those tranches were not made.
As for the other remaining loan, which originally
represented about 24% or so of the total issuance amount of the
trust certificates, it is backed by several office buildings in
Tokyo.
Orso Funding CMBS 5 Trust is a multiborrower CMBS
transaction. The trust certificates were originally backed by
nonrecourse loans extended to seven obligors, and the loans were
secured by 43 real estate properties. The transaction was
arranged by Bear Stearns (Japan) Ltd. Tokyo Branch, and Premier
Asset Management Co. acts as servicer for this transaction.
The ratings reflect our opinion on the likelihood of the
full payment of interest and ultimate repayment of principal by
the transaction's legal final maturity date in February 2013 for
the class E and F certificates.
RATINGS LOWERED
Orso Funding CMBS 5 Trust
JPY33.25 billion commercial real estate-backed trust
certificates due February
2013
Class To From Initial issue amount
E D (sf) CCC- (sf) JPY3.7 bil.
F D (sf) CCC- (sf) JPY0.25 bil.
