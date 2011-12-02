Britain's FTSE held back by sterling bounce as tech stocks recover
* LSE boosts financials after bullish update (Adds details, closing prices)
Dec 2 Moody's Japan K.K. has assigned its Aa3 ratings to the bonds issued by Osaka Gas Co., Ltd.'s (Osaka Gas). The rating outlook is stable.
* LSE boosts financials after bullish update (Adds details, closing prices)
PARIS, June 13 Unions have called for workers at all of Uniper's power generation plants in France to go on strike from June 19 to 26, a spokesman for Uniper said on Tuesday.