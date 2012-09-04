(The following was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, September 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp's (OCBC) proposed USD-denominated
subordinated notes an expected rating of 'A+(exp)'. The notes
will be issued under OCBC's USD10bn global medium term note
programme. The final rating is subject to the receipt of final
documentation conforming to information already received.
The notes are rated one notch below OCBC's 'aa-' Viability
Rating to reflect their subordinated status and the absence of
any going-concern loss-absorption mechanism. This is in
accordance with Fitch's criteria on rating bank regulatory
capital and similar securities.
The notes will represent direct, subordinated and unsecured
obligations of OCBC, and will rank equally with the bank's other
Lower Tier 2 capital securities. The subordinated notes will
rank below OCBC's senior creditors, including depositors, but
will rank senior to holders of the bank's share capital and Tier
1 capital securities.
While qualifying as regulatory capital, the notes are not
intended to contain any going-concern loss absorption features
(such as coupon deferral under specified conditions), which
would otherwise have resulted in wider notching for the issue
rating.
The proceeds will be used for OCBC's general corporate
purposes and to augment its Tier 2 capital. The notes are
expected to qualify as Lower Tier 2 capital as per the Monetary
Authority of Singapore's guidelines and be eligible for Basel
III transitional treatment.
Established in 1932, OCBC is a Singapore-based listed bank.
It has been expanding within Asia, although as at end-June 2012,
Singapore and Malaysia accounted for the majority of its asset
base at 82%.
For more details on OCBC's ratings and credit profile, see
"Fitch Affirms DBS, OCBC and UOB; Outlook Stable", dated 24
April 2012, and OCBC's full rating report, dated 6 June 2012,
available at www.fitchratings.com.
OCBC's other ratings are as follows:
- Long-Term IDR 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
- Short-Term IDR 'F1+'
- Viability Rating 'aa-'
- Support Rating '1'
- Support Rating Floor 'A-'