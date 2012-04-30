(The following was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, April 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Malaysia-based Pacific & Orient Insurance Co. Berhad's (POI)
Insurer Financial Strength Rating (IFS) at 'BBB'. The Outlook is
Stable.
The rating reflects continued improvement in POI's
underwriting margin, its excellent liquidity position, and its
strengthened capitalisation on a risk-adjusted basis. POI's
solid distribution capability in the motor segment has
consistently underpinned its premium growth.
POI continued to enhance its underwriting margin in the
financial year ended September 2011, backed by a strategic shift
in its premium mix, cross-selling non-motor products and higher
premium loading since 2008. The company was able to further
lower its loss ratio to 59.3% in FY11, from 65.7% in FY10 and
72.4% in FY09. A favourable claim ratio, along with a stable
cost structure, enabled the company to produce a higher
underwriting margin than the industry average over the past two
years. The company's combined ratio in FY11 was 81.5%, compared
with 90.5% in FY10 and an average of more than 105% for motor
insurers in 2011.
Ongoing operating surplus growth led to a steady increase in
risk-adjusted capitalisation as measured by Fitch's internal
model in FY11. POI's regulatory risk-based capital (RBC) ratio
was lifted by reinsurance support and RM70m subordinated loans
in the last quarter of 2010 to above 200% in FY11, far exceeding
the statutory minimum requirement of 130%. Its liquidity
position remains strong with cash and deposits about 1.23x its
technical reserves at FYE11.
Partially offsetting these positive attributes are POI's
high business concentration risk in the motor industry,
industry-wide underwriting loss of third-party motor
liabilities, and reliance on reinsurance in enhancing its
regulatory capital position.
Given the company's niche focus on a highly competitive
motor business, Fitch is cautious on the sustainability of its
current underwriting margin. Key triggers for an upgrade are an
ability to maintain its underwriting margin and to further
strengthen its RBC ratio as measured by Fitch's internal capital
model.
Key rating triggers that could lead to a rating downgrade
include a dramatic shift in its investment strategy, net premium
leverage rising above 2.1x, and financial leverage increasing
beyond 35% on a sustained basis.