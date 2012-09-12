Australian property Goodman completes $1 bln bond exchange offer
SYDNEY, June 7 Australian property Goodman Group said on Wednesday it completed a $1 billion bond exchange offer with strong support from bondholders.
Sept 12 The outlook on Pakistan's banking system remains negative, says Moody's Investors Service in a new Banking System Outlook published recently.
SYDNEY, June 7 Australian property Goodman Group said on Wednesday it completed a $1 billion bond exchange offer with strong support from bondholders.
* Xu Chang, indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of co, entered into sale and purchase agreement with Wing Tai China