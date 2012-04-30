BRIEF-Hilton Worldwide Holdings to replace Yahoo Inc in the S&P 500
* S&P Dow Jones indices - Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc will replace Yahoo! Inc in the S&P 500 Source text - http://bit.ly/2raCPJZ Further company coverage:
May 1 Moody's assigns (P)Baa3 provisional rating to first covered bond issued by Panamanian bank Global Bancorporation
* PQ Group Holdings files for IPO of up to $100.0 million - SEC filing