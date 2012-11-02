(The following was released by the rating agency)
-- Following Panasonic Corp.'s JPY685.2 billion net loss for
the first half of fiscal 2012, Standard & Poor's expects the
company's profitability and key financial metrics to make a slow
recovery in view of the effect on the company's core products of
a difficult operating environment, including a prolonged global
economic slowdown.
-- Standard & Poor's lowered its long-term corporate credit
and debt ratings on Panasonic to 'BBB' from 'A-'. We affirmed
our 'A-2' short-term ratings on the company.
-- The outlook is stable, reflecting our expectation that
the company's profitability and cash flows should be stable,
benefitting from the company's recent restructuring efforts and
diverse business portfolio, which includes relatively stable
nonconsumer, nondigital electronics businesses.
TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 2, 2012--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services today lowered to 'BBB' from 'A-' its long-term
corporate credit ratings on Panasonic Corp. and its subsidiaries
Panasonic Finance (America) Inc. and Panasonic Finance (Europe)
PLC, along with its senior unsecured debt ratings on Panasonic
Corp. The outlooks on the long-term corporate credit ratings are
stable.
On Oct. 30, 2012, Panasonic Corp. announced a JPY685.2
billion net loss for the six months ended Sept. 30, 2012, and a
forecast JPY765.0 billion net loss for fiscal 2012 (ending March
31, 2013).
Standard & Poor's believes such huge losses for the second
year in a row weaken the company's financial profile and could
further slow its recovery in the next one to two years. We base
our stable outlook on the long-term corporate credit rating on
Panasonic on our expectation that the company's profitability
and cash flows should be stable, benefitting in the next one to
two years from the company's recent restructuring efforts and
its diverse business portfolio, which includes relatively stable
nonconsumer, nondigital electronics businesses.
We affirmed the 'A-2' short-term corporate credit ratings on
the companies and their commercial paper programs. Panasonic's
net loss for the first half of fiscal 2012 is attributable to
JPY355.5 billion in costs related to restructuring--including
impairment of goodwill and tangible assets in solar batteries,
consumer-use lithium-ion batteries and mobile phones--and
JPY412.5 billion in losses due to a rise in valuation allowances
on deferred tax assets.
Panasonic's announced losses for fiscal 2012 follow a
JPY772.2 billion net loss in fiscal 2011 that reflected JPY267.1
billion in asset impairment losses in its flat-TV business and a
JPY249.6 write-down on goodwill primarily related to its
acquisition of Sanyo Electric Co. Ltd. In Standard & Poor's
view, losses of this scale for two years running hurt the
company's financial standing and could set back its recovery in
the short term.
We expect the ratio of the company's debt to capital to
deteriorate from 51% at the end of fiscal 2011 to around 60% at
the end of fiscal 2012 before starting a gradual recovery.
Assuming a continuation of the challenging operating environment
for Panasonic, an uncertain global economic climate, and the
yen's strength against other major currencies, Standard & Poor's
base scenario forecasts a slow pace of recovery in the company's
profitability and financial standing for the next few years. We
incorporate into our base case the assumptions that consolidated
sales for the fiscal 2012 will decline 7%, growth will be in the
low single digits in fiscal 2013, and Panasonic's EBITDA margin
will improve only gradually to 6.3% in fiscal 2012 and 6.6% in
fiscal 2013, compared with 5.2% in fiscal 2011.
We think further downside risks related to asset impairment
and deferred tax assets have eased following the significant
write-downs on goodwill and tangible assets in the areas of
flat-panel TVs, solar batteries, consumer-use lithium-ion
batteries and mobile phones.
While the ratio of Panasonic's funds from operations (FFO)
to debt could decline to 20%-30% in the coming one to two years,
we recognize the company should maintain an adequate cash flow
profile given that it expects to reduce capital expenditures,
allowing it to maintain positive free operating cash flow. The
company has already announced it will skip its annual dividend
for the first time since 1950.
While we expect Panasonic's operating environment to remain
difficult, Standard & Poor's believes the company will maintain
relatively stable profitability and financial standing and will
stage a gradual recovery in the next few years. Recent signs of
improvement in the company's quarterly operating profits
together with the company's record of continuous cost reductions
and rationalizations support this view, in our opinion. Starting
in April 2013, Panasonic plans to streamline its existing 88
business units into 56 units and to include only those capable
of achieving at least a 5% operating margin in fiscal 2015. We
may lower our ratings on Panasonic if the company fails to
steadily improve its EBITDA margin in the coming one to two
years by bolstering the competitiveness of its key businesses
and making further cost reductions despite an increasingly
challenging external environment.
The ratings will also come under pressure if it becomes
unlikely that FFO to total debt (adjusted for pension and lease
liabilities) will recover to above 30% in the next two to three
years or the company fails to maintain positive free operating
cash flow.
We do not expect to see potential to raise the ratings until
Panasonics demonstrates solid progress in improving earnings and
cash flow even under severe circumstances. Standard & Poor's
views Panasonic's liquidity as "strong" according to our
criteria. As of Sept. 30, 2012, Panasonic had JPY443.9 billion
in consolidated total cash equivalents, slightly less than
JPY653.5 billion in short-term debt.
However, the company has reiterated its conservative
financial policy, including reducing working capital and capital
expenditures, and it has good business relationships with
financial institutions as demonstrated by the recent
establishment of JPY600.0 billion in commitment lines with major
financial institutions. Standard & Poor's believes these factors
should continue to ensure Panasonic's strong liquidity.
