MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Jan. 27, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today revised the outlook on the long-term sovereign credit rating on Papua New Guinea (PNG) to negative from stable. At the same time, Standard & Poor's has affirmed its 'B+' local and foreign currency long-term rating and 'B' short-term rating. The transfer and convertibility assessment remains 'BB'.

The outlook change reflects the weakened political settings in PNG following the detention and later release of defense force chief commander, Brigadier General Francis Agwi, by elements of PNG's military seeking the reinstatement of Sir Michael Somare as prime minister.

"The political instability centers on both Michael Somare and Peter O'Neill claiming the position of prime minister following O'Neill's election to the position in August 2011 by the PNG parliament during Somare's absence on medical grounds," Standard & Poor's credit analyst Kyran Curry explained. PNG's Supreme Court ruled on Dec. 12, 2011, that PNG's parliament had acted illegally in electing Mr. O'Neill prime minister and called for the reappointment of Mr. Somare as prime minister. These developments have increased the risks of the country losing donor support and much needed investments, in our view.

The unresolved claims to the prime minister position underlie the vulnerabilities associated with the country's fragmented political structure, public policy development, and service delivery, which have traditionally constrained the ratings on PNG. In addition, there is a lack of transparency in the activities of statutory authorities, trust accounts, and other government-owned or government-controlled entities contributing to PNG's off-balance-sheet liabilities. Further constraining the ratings are the infrastructure shortcomings and security risks that impede investment required to diversify the economy. However, the government's moderate fiscal flexibility and the strong potential of the minerals and allied sectors to boost economic growth support the ratings.

We would lower the ratings if the political friction remains unresolved, leading to a loss of donor support and investment required to diversify the economy and buttress PNG's government finances and external position. A return to a stable outlook would require a normalization of the country's policy and institutional platforms, evident from the election of a government with a clear mandate and an easing in political tension.

