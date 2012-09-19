(The following was released by the rating agency)
SEOUL/HONG KONG, September 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
assigned China-based department store operator Parkson Retail
Group (Parkson) a Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of
'BBB-' with Stable Outlook and a senior unsecured rating of
'BBB-'. The Outlook is Stable.
The ratings reflect Parkson's well-established and
geographically diversified presence in China, its disciplined
investment policy, as well as stable cash generation. The
ratings also take into account the company's concessionaire
business model which allows it to enjoy negative working
capital. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's view that Parkson's
credit profile will remain stable over the next 12-18 months.
Parkson was an early mover in the Chinese department store
industry, and is now one of the leading department store
operators in China with 53 stores across 23 regions. Fitch
expects ongoing expansion to result in negative free cash flow
in 2012 and 2013. However, cash generation based on its
well-established store network remains strong; Parkson has
consistently generated funds from operations (FFO) of more than
CNY1bn per annum since 2008.
The company's asset-light policy has enabled it to
relatively easily expand its store portfolio. The resulting
increase in adjusted debt has been largely mitigated by the
company's conservative financial policy of maintaining a higher
cash position than its peers. However, its rental expense burden
is likely to increase over the next two to three years, putting
pressure on credit metrics, such as fixed charge coverage.
Parkson's rating is constrained by its weaker FFO fixed
charge coverage ratio relative to peers; which is more in line
with lower-rated competitors. Fitch expects the FFO fixed charge
coverage ratio to remain around or slightly below 3x over the
next two to three years. While its mature store network provides
a more stable cash flow stream, sales growth is also lower than
peers given its older stores.
Fitch expects the operating environment to remain
challenging in the short-term, due to an economic slowdown in
China. However, the agency sees further growth potential in the
Chinese retail market, backed by disposable income growth,
increasing urbanisation, a rising middle class and industry
consolidation.
What Could Trigger A Rating Action?
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to negative rating action include
- Substantial deviation from the existing business model
(concession model)
- FFO fixed charge coverage lower than 2.5x on a sustained
basis
- Sustained negative free cash flow Positive: Future
developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
positive rating action include
- FFO fixed charge coverage greater than 4.0x on a sustained
basis
- Sustained positive free cash flow