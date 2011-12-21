(The following was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- We have raised the overall ranking on Pepper Australia Pty Ltd. as a residential subprime loan servicer in Australia to STRONG from ABOVE AVERAGE.

-- The ranking reflects our view of Pepper's clearly defined business strategy, high-quality servicing standards, strong and experienced management team, and well-designed scalable technology platform.

MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 22, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised its overall ranking on Pepper Australia Pty Ltd. as a residential subprime loan servicer in Australia to STRONG from ABOVE AVERAGE. A subprime loan servicer ranking reflects the specialized skills required to service nonconforming and subprime loans. Pepper remains on Standard & Poor's global select servicer list.

The overall STRONG residential subprime loan servicer ranking on Pepper reflects:

-- A clearly defined business strategy and robust business model;

-- The company's well-established position as a primary servicer of subprime residential mortgage loans, with a high degree of industry knowledge and proficiency in the Australian servicing market;

-- A strong, experienced senior management team that leads a well-qualified and skilled workforce;

-- Its well-defined and structured corporate governance, risk management and compliance practices, underpinned by strong risk-management tools and senior management oversight; and

-- Its solid proprietary loan processing and servicing infrastructure, which provides Pepper with an end-to-end integrated approach to loan origination, servicing, and management.

As part of the overall ranking increase, Standard & Poor's raised Pepper's subranking for management and organization as well as that for loan administration to STRONG from ABOVE AVERAGE. The outlook for the overall ranking is 'Stable'.

A copy of Standard & Poor's servicer evaluation report for Pepper is available on RatingsDirect, Standard & Poor's Web-based credit analysis system, at www.globalcreditportal.com.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Servicer Evaluation Criteria: Australia and New Zealand, Aug. 7, 2008.