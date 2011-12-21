(The following was released by the rating agency)
OVERVIEW
-- We have raised the overall ranking on Pepper Australia
Pty Ltd. as a residential subprime loan servicer in Australia to
STRONG from ABOVE AVERAGE.
-- The ranking reflects our view of Pepper's clearly
defined business strategy, high-quality servicing standards,
strong and experienced management team, and well-designed
scalable technology platform.
MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 22, 2011--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services today raised its overall ranking on
Pepper Australia Pty Ltd. as a residential subprime loan
servicer in Australia to STRONG from ABOVE AVERAGE. A subprime
loan servicer ranking reflects the specialized skills required
to service nonconforming and subprime loans. Pepper remains on
Standard & Poor's global select servicer list.
The overall STRONG residential subprime loan servicer
ranking on Pepper reflects:
-- A clearly defined business strategy and robust business
model;
-- The company's well-established position as a primary
servicer of subprime residential mortgage loans, with a high
degree of industry knowledge and proficiency in the Australian
servicing market;
-- A strong, experienced senior management team that leads
a well-qualified and skilled workforce;
-- Its well-defined and structured corporate governance,
risk management and compliance practices, underpinned by strong
risk-management tools and senior management oversight; and
-- Its solid proprietary loan processing and servicing
infrastructure, which provides Pepper with an end-to-end
integrated approach to loan origination, servicing, and
management.
As part of the overall ranking increase, Standard & Poor's
raised Pepper's subranking for management and organization as
well as that for loan administration to STRONG from ABOVE
AVERAGE. The outlook for the overall ranking is 'Stable'.
A copy of Standard & Poor's servicer evaluation report for
Pepper is available on RatingsDirect, Standard & Poor's
Web-based credit analysis system, at www.globalcreditportal.com.
