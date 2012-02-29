NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Feb. 29, 2012--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'A-' senior unsecured
debt rating to Purchase, N.Y.-based PepsiCo Inc.'s
(A/Stable/A-1) $2.75 billion senior unsecured notes, consisting
of $750 million of notes due in 2015, $1.25 billion of notes due
2022, and $750 million of notes due 2042.
PepsiCo will issue the notes under the company's Rule 415
shelf registration. Our rating on PepsiCo's senior unsecured
debt, which is at the holding company, reflects our opinion that
this debt is structurally subordinated to priority obligations
at its operating entities, which generate substantially all of
its cash flow and account for a significant portion of total
assets but which do not guarantee this debt. PepsiCo has
indicated that it plans to use the net proceeds from this
offering for general corporate purposes, including the repayment
of commercial paper.
The corporate credit rating on PepsiCo reflects our
assessment of the company's business risk profile as "excellent"
(as defined in our criteria), reflecting its balanced portfolio
of businesses, with its strong positions and well-known brands
in the relatively stable, cash-generating liquid refreshment
beverage and snack food industries, geographic diversification,
and its "intermediate" financial risk profile assessment. We
believe PepsiCo's financial policies are aggressive, including
its active share repurchase and acquisition program, which have
led to higher debt levels.