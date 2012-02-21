(The following was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- Debt collections agency and recovery services provider Performant Financial Corp. is refinancing its existing bank debt with proceeds from a new bank financing.

-- We are assigning our preliminary 'B+' corporate credit rating to Performant, and a preliminary 'B+' issue-level rating and preliminary '3' recovery rating to subsidiary DCS Business Services Inc.'s $120 million of senior secured credit facilities.

-- Performant has significant customer concentration within a fairly narrow sector, which is partially mitigated by fairly moderate pro forma leverage of around 3x.

-- The outlook is stable, based on our view that the company will generate positive free operating cash flow and potentially improve credit metrics over the next year.

Rating Action

On Feb. 21, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its preliminary 'B+' corporate credit rating and stable outlook to debt collections agency and recovery services provider Performant Financial Corp.

We also assigned a preliminary 'B+' issue-level rating (at the same level as the preliminary 'B+' corporate credit rating on the company) and preliminary '3' recovery rating to subsidiary DCS Business Services Inc.'s proposed $10 million revolving credit facility, $40 million term loan A, and $70 million term loan B. The preliminary '3' recovery indicates our expectation of meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default.

These ratings are preliminary and do not consider the risks associated with the company's existing debt, which we understand will be repaid with proceeds from the proposed refinancing. In addition to refinancing approximately $103 million in existing bank debt, the company has said it will partially repay preferred stock.

The proposed new credit agreement also allows the company to request a $75 million increase in its term loan B. Given the company's targeted leverage of 3x and clearly stated intention to issue this additional debt to fully repay its preferred stock and fund a $20 million dividend to common shareholders, our corporate credit rating and recovery analysis assume the company incurs the additional $75 million of senior secured debt either in this refinancing or at a later date. (For the recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on Performant, to be published on RatingsDirect immediately following the release of this report.)

Rationale

The ratings on California-based Performant reflect what we consider the company's "vulnerable" business risk profile and "significant" financial risk profile (both as defined in our criteria). Our business risk assessment recognizes the long-standing relationships that the company has with its student loan clients and relative predictability of its revenue stream over the short-term horizon based on the deferred payment model on rehabilitated loans. However, these attributes are overshadowed by what we believe is a substantial ongoing business risk: Performant has significant customer concentration, with its top five customers comprising about 74% of its total revenues.

The ratings incorporate our expectation that adjusted debt to EBITDA will be in the high-2x area and funds from operations (FFO) to debt will be around 20% by the end of 2012, and anticipate some modest improvement in the company's financial profile beyond that point. Our analysis for 2012 also incorporates revenue growth of around 20% and EBITDA growth of at least 10% as Performant continues to ramp up recovery volumes under its fairly new Medicare recovery program, as well as achieving previously delayed rehabilitation revenue growth in its Department of Education contract. Despite the significant financial risk profile assessment, the company's majority stockholder is private-equity firm Parthenon Capital Partners; we therefore assume the company's longer term financial policy will be aggressive.

Performant provides collections and related services primarily on student loans for government-backed agencies. Over 95% of annual revenue is success based as a percent of collections made on behalf of its clients, while the rest are incentive based. Performant does not own or assume liability for any of the loans, and only acts as an intermediary to work with borrowers on behalf of its clients, thereby minimizing risk.

We expect the pool of total defaulted student loans, which is currently about $67 billion, to continue to increase, and for Performant to continue to grow its contractual revenue base as it both gains new customers and increases its loan volumes with existing customers. In addition, while Performant is relatively new to the medical payments auditing business, it has the sole contract for Region A of the Medicare Parts A and B Medicare Administrative contracts. This contract launched in 2009 and we expect it to contribute an increasing amount of revenues over the next few years, given our assumption that increasing Medicare expenditures will prompt the agency to expand audit volumes

The student loan collections business is fragmented, with a number of competitors among the various state, federal, and guarantee agencies businesses. Performant's market share varies greatly among these customer segments, from the mid-single digits to around 25%. The company's market share with the federal Department of Education is lower--around 7%. Importantly, over the course of several years, the federal Department of Education will assume a greater proportion of total student loans through its Federal Direct Loan Program, which began in 2010. However, we expect this process will take several years to unfold.

The company's significant financial risk profile reflects its debt to EBITDA of about 3x, pro forma for the refinancing, and expectations that the company will generate around 20% FFO to debt levels on an ongoing basis. We also assume that the business will continue to generate positive levels of FOCF, given modest capital expenditure requirements and low debt-servicing requirements. Our analysis also incorporates the potential for the company to upsize its term loan B to $145 million, and therefore fully repay its preferred stock issue, as well as make a $20 million special dividend to common shareholders. However, we assume that Performant will make no further distributions to shareholders over the next year.

Liquidity

The company's liquidity is "adequate" (as defined in our criteria). Cash sources include a modest cash balance, pro forma for the refinancing, and full availability under the proposed $10 million revolving credit facility. We also assume that FOCF will be at least $10 million on an ongoing basis, after accounting for about $8 million of annual capital expenditures.

Our assessment of Performant's liquidity incorporates the following expectations:

-- We expect sources of liquidity to exceed uses by about 1.8x for the next year.

-- We expect net sources would remain positive, even if EBITDA declines 20%.

-- Because the company has positive cash flow and a stable contracted revenue base, we believe it could absorb low-probability shocks.

-- The bank agreement will have maximum total leverage covenant of 3.5x and a minimum fixed-charge coverage covenant of 1.25x, the former of which we expect will provide a minimum 15% EBITDA headroom.

Outlook

The stable outlook incorporates our expectations that the company's initial pro forma leverage of 3x will modestly improve over the next few years as revenue growth and moderate improvement in profitability contribute to increasing EBITDA. We also expect the company to continue to generate FOCF, which will provide increased cash balances and the potential for debt repayment. However, future distributions to the equity sponsor are also possible.

The company's private-equity ownership and our assessment of its aggressive longer term financial policy limit a possible upgrade. Conversely, if the loss of a customer or a significant, unforeseen degradation in the company's loan collection performance hurt EBITDA margins, a downgrade could occur, since it could result in an inability to generate positive FOCF, and could also be problematic to the company's ability to meet its financial maintenance covenants.

Related Criteria And Research

-- U.S. Telecom & Cable Companies, Strongest To Weakest, Jan. 12, 2012

-- U.S. Telecom And Cable Sectors Likely To Maintain Overall Rating Stability, Jan. 12, 2012

-- Issuer Ranking List: U.S. Telecom & Cable Companies, Strongest To Weakest, Jan. 9, 2012

-- Industry Economic Outlook: U.S. Telecom And Cable Sectors Likely To Maintain Overall Rating Stability, Jan. 4, 2012

-- Adapting Could Be Cable TV's Key To Meeting The OTT Challenge, Sept 27, 2011

-- M&A Takes Center Stage In The U.S. Telecom And Cable Sectors, Sept. 26,

-- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011

Ratings List

New Ratings

Performant Financial Corp.

Corporate Credit Rating B+(prelim)/Stable/--

DCS Business Services, Inc.

$10M revolving credit facility B+(prelim)

Recovery Rating 3(prelim)

$40M term loan A B+(prelim)

Recovery Rating 3(prelim)

$70M term loan B B+(prelim)

Recovery Rating 3(prelim)