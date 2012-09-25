(The following was released by the rating agency)
MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 25, 2012--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its ratings to the five
classes of prime residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS)
issued by Perpetual Ltd. as trustee for SMHL Securitisation Fund
2012-2 (see list). SMHL Securitisation Fund 2012-2 is a
securitization of prime residential mortgages originated by
Members Equity Bank Pty. Ltd. (ME Bank; BBB/Stable/A-2).
The ratings reflect:
-- Our view of the credit risk of the underlying collateral
portfolio at close.
-- Our view that the credit support is sufficient to
withstand the stresses we apply. This credit support comprises
mortgage insurance to 100% of the portfolio, which covers 100%
of the face value of the loans, accrued interest, and reasonable
costs of enforcement, as well as note subordination for the
class A and class AB notes.
-- Our expectation that the various mechanisms to support
liquidity within the transaction, including liquidity reserve
equal to 0.9% of the outstanding mortgage balance, principal
draws, and an excess revenue reserve to be built up to equal
0.3% of the initial invested amount of all notes and funded by
trapping 70% of available excess spread, are sufficient under
our stress assumptions to ensure timely payment of interest.
-- The benefit of a fixed-to-floating interest-rate swap to
be provided by Westpac Banking Corp. (WBC; AA-/Stable/A-1+) to
hedge the mismatch between receipts from any fixed-rate mortgage
loans and the variable-rate RMBS.
-- For the class A2 notes, the benefit of a liability-rate
swap to be provided by WBC to hedge the monthly interest
received on the underlying mortgages and semi-annual fixed
interest payable on the class A2 notes.
A copy of Standard & Poor's complete report for SMHL
Securitisation Fund 2012-2 can be found on Global Credit Portal,
Standard & Poor's Web-based credit analysis system, at www.globalcreditportal.com.
The issuer has not informed Standard & Poor's (Australia) Pty
Limited whether the issuer is publically disclosing all relevant
information about the structured finance instruments the subject
of this rating report or whether relevant information remains
non-public.
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7
requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to
include a description of the representations, warranties and
enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description
of how they differ from the representations, warranties and
enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The
Standard and Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this
credit rating report is available here
RATINGS ASSIGNED
Class Rating Amount (mil. A$)
A1 AAA (sf) 664.0
A2 AAA (sf) 80.0
AB AAA (sf) 41.6
B1 AA- (sf) 10.4
B2 AA- (sf) 4.0
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions,
May 31, 2012
-- Australia And New Zealand Structured Finance Scenario And
Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic
Factors On Ratings, March 29, 2012
-- Australian RMBS Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Sept.
1, 2011
-- Methodology And Assumptions For Analyzing The Cash Flow
And Payment Structures Of Australian And New Zealand RMBS, June
2, 2010