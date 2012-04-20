(The following was released by the rating agency)

April 20, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'BB+' issue rating to the proposed issue of senior unsecured notes by PT Pertamina (Persero) (BB+/Positive/--). The rating on the proposed notes is subject to our review of the final issuance documentation.

Pertamina expects to use the proceeds from the proposed notes for general corporate purposes and to fund its capital expenditure. The issue rating reflects the long-term corporate credit rating on Pertamina. The corporate credit rating incorporates our 'bb+' stand-alone credit profile on Pertamina and the company's critical role and integral link with the government of Indonesia (BB+/Positive/B; axBBB+/axA-2), in our opinion.

Pertamina is the highest revenue generator among Indonesia's state-owned enterprises and plays key strategic roles in the country's upstream and downstream energy sectors. It is wholly owned by the Ministry of State-Owned Enterprises, which has considerable control over Pertamina's strategic direction. In accordance with our criteria for rating government-related entities, we believe there is an "almost certain" likelihood that the Indonesian government would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to Pertamina in the event of financial distress. The stand-alone credit profile on Pertamina reflects substantial ongoing government influence.

The company benefits from more generous production sharing contracts and has preferential access to newly released exploration blocks and expiring cooperation contracts. However, Pertamina's public service obligation to distribute fuel to the domestic market at government-designated and below-market prices tempers this benefit. Pertamina's "fair" business risk profile reflects the company's integrated and diverse operations with dominant domestic market positions in upstream and downstream activities. It virtually fully controls Indonesia's refining, distribution, and marketing structure. Pertamina's financial risk profile is "significant," in our view.

We expect Pertamina's credit ratios to weaken due to the company's substantial capital expenditure plans of about US$6 billion-US$7 billion annually in 2012-2014. This expenditure will be partially debt funded. We expect the company's ratio of adjusted debt to EBITDA pro forma for the proposed notes to average 2.4x in 2012-2014. Credit metrics should remain within tolerance levels for Pertamina's stand-alone credit profile. We also note that the company retains some flexibility in its capital expenditure with about 27% related to acquisitions and discretionary in nature. Pertamina has "adequate" liquidity, as defined in our criteria. We expect the company's sources of liquidity, including cash and facility availability, to exceed its uses of liquidity by at least 1.3x in the next 12 months. We also expect the company to maintain adequate access to external funding due to its position as the dominant integrated energy company in Indonesia, its solid business positions, and government ownership.

The outlook on Pertamina is consistent with that on the sovereign credit rating. The company remains highly sensitive to sovereign support and action through government policies and regulations.

