(The following was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/JAKARTA/SINGAPORE, May 2 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed
PT Pertamina (Persero)'s (Pertamina) Long-Term Foreign-Currency
IDR at 'BBB-' with Stable Outlook.
Its senior unsecured rating and existing senior unsecured
notes have also been affirmed at 'BBB-'.
In addition, Fitch has assigned Pertamina's USD1.25bn senior
unsecured notes due 2022 and USD1.25bn senior unsecured notes
due in 2042 final ratings of 'BBB-'.
The assignment of the final rating follows a review of final
documentation materially conforming to the draft documentation
previously reviewed.
Pertamina's ratings are equalised with that of its parent,
The Republic of Indonesia ('BBB-'/Stable), reflecting its strong
legal, operating and strategic linkages to the sovereign, as per
Fitch's parent and subsidiary linkage methodology.
Pertamina remains one of the most important state-linked
entities in executing Indonesia's national energy policy. It is
the dominant refiner and retailer of petroleum products in
Indonesia.
It performs a public service obligation by selling certain
refined products at below market prices, for which it is paid a
compensating subsidy by the government. Fitch expects the
support Pertamina receives in the form of subsidies to remain
intact in the foreseeable future given its status as an
important policy vehicle.
Increasing prices of its subsidised products remains
challenging, as was evidenced by the recent aborted attempt by
the state to raise prices. As over 50% of Pertamina's sales
volumes are derived from subsidised products its EBITDA would be
negative if not for this compensating subsidy.
Pertamina's standalone credit profile is expected to weaken
in the next four to five years as the company undertakes
substantial capex to ramp up production and raise refinery
operating flexibility. The investment will, however, help the
company's long-term profit margins by increasing its internally
sourced crude for its refineries. Pertamina has adequate
internal cash generation - including government subsidies - as
well as liquidity to manage its short-term debt maturities. As
at end-2011 Pertamina had IDR29trn of cash and about IDR12trn of
undrawn short term facilities as opposed to short-term debt
maturities of IDR32.6trn. For its investment programme execution
over the next three years Fitch believes Pertamina will be able
to raise funds given its proven access to banks and capital debt
markets.
Fitch also notes that there is some flexibility in relation
to its capex programme. Any changes in the sovereign rating
would lead to a corresponding change in Pertamina's ratings,
provided that the there is no weakening in its ties with the
government.