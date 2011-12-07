UPDATE 4-Oil prices fall as OPEC output, U.S. crude stockpiles rise
* OPEC says its oil output up 336,000 bpd at 32.14 mln bpd in May
Dec 7 Petrohawk:
* Moody's Affirms Petrohawk's Baa3 notes rating; Outlook changed to stable
* OPEC says its oil output up 336,000 bpd at 32.14 mln bpd in May
LONDON, June 14 Stocks rose on Wednesday, but worries about stretched valuations and caution before a near-certain rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve kept their gains in check, while the dollar steadied against a basket of major currencies.