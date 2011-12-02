MEXICO CITY (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 1, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it affirmed its 'B+' long-term corporate credit rating on Venezuelan state-owned oil company Petroleos de Venezuela S.A. (PDVSA). At the same time, we affirmed the 'B+' senior unsecured issue-level rating on the company. The outlook is stable.

"The ratings on PDVSA reflect our opinion that there is an almost certain likelihood that its owner, Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to PDVSA in the event of financial distress," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Fabiola Ortiz.

The ratings on PDVSA are the same as the ratings on Venezuela. The stand-alone credit profile (SACP) of PDVSA is 'b+'.

PDVSA's SACP reflects its less-than-adequate liquidity, aggressive financial policy, and continued delays in releasing its financial information. It also reflects our view that the company could prioritize transfers to the government before debt payments in a distressed scenario.

The stable outlook reflects our view that PDVSA's relationship with the government will not change significantly during the next few years.