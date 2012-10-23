SYDNEY/SEOUL/SINGAPORE, October 23 (Fitch) The government of
Canada's decision to block the takeover of Progress Energy
Resources by Malaysia's PETRONAS ('A'/Negative) illustrates the
rising global trend of resource nationalism.
Governments are under pressure to maximise control of their
natural resources as a buffer against the rise in commodity
prices over the past 10 years, stalling global economic growth
and the ultra-easy monetary policies adopted by major central
banks including the US, Europe and Japan.
This decision increases the likelihood that the Canadian
government will also reject China's CNOOC Ltd's (CNL,
'A+'/Stable) bid to acquire 100% of Nexen, a Canadian upstream
oil and gas producer, for an equity value of CAD15bn.
The Canadian government's decision to block PETRONAS's
CAD5.5bn takeover was notwithstanding the fact that PETRONAS had
offered a 77% premium to Progress's pre-bid share price - which
had been approved by the shareholders.
Canada's industry minister commented that the government
"was not satisfied that the proposed investment is likely to be
of net benefit to Canada."
Details behind the government's decision are not available,
but PETRONAS has 30 days to modify its proposal before the
government's decision is finalized. Progress has indicated its
willingness to consider the issues behind the rejection, but
both Progress and PETRONAS claimed in June 2012 that the deal
would provide a net benefit to Canada.
Fitch Ratings believes possible reasons for the rejection
include the government's desire to ensure that sufficient
control and profits remain in Canada, as well as guaranteeing
local jobs.
This is in line with the current global wave of "soft"
resource nationalism, in which governments are opting to gain a
greater share of resource company profits through changing
regulation, taxation and contractual terms.
The deal with Progress would have provided PETRONAS with an
opportunity to enlarge its reserves, diversify its product
range, and potentially commence LNG exports from North America
to Asia. Tapping higher-priced and strong LNG demand from Asian
utilities would be a strategic alternative for Progress away
from its traditional outlet of the North American pipeline gas
market.
Progress Energy is an upstream gas producer owning gasfields
in the Montney shale areas of British Columbia and Alberta. The
company has been unable to expand due to the relatively small
size of its operations and financial resources required for
development.
Fitch believes that PETRONAS's ownership would provide the
required infrastructure investment to commence exports of LNG to
Asia. In September, Fitch affirmed PETRONAS's Long-Term
Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A', which
remains one notch above that of Malaysia at 'A-'.
However, the agency changed the Outlook on PETRONAS to
Negative, as growing government influence over the company's
financials and strategy weakens the case for this state-owned
entity to be rated above that of the Malaysian sovereign.