Overview
-- Centerbridge Partners has acquired U.S. Asian-themed
restaurant operator P.F. Chang's China Bistro in a $1.1 billion
leveraged buyout.
-- Concurrently, P.F. Chang's has replaced its unrated $150
million credit facility with a new $75 million revolver, a $305
million term loan B, and $300 million in senior unsecured notes.
-- After receiving final documents and reviewing the terms,
we are assigning a 'B' corporate credit rating to the company,
as well as 'B+' issue-level ratings with '2' recovery ratings to
the revolver and term loan and a 'CCC+' issue-level rating with
a '6' recovery rating to the notes.
-- The stable outlook reflects our belief that despite
modest operational erosion, credit protection metrics will
remain in line with our financial risk assessment over the
intermediate term.
Rating Action
On July 26, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
assigned its 'B' corporate credit rating to Scottsdale,
Ariz.-based Asian-themed restaurant operator P.F. Chang's China
Bistro Inc. The outlook is stable.
At the same time, we assigned 'B+' issue-level ratings with
'2' recovery ratings to the revolver and term loan. The '2'
recovery ratings indicate our expectation for substantial (70%
to 90%) recovery of principal in the event of a payment default.
We also assigned a 'CCC+' issue-level rating with a '6' recovery
rating to the notes. The '6' recovery rating indicates our
expectation for negligible (0% to 10%) recovery of principal in
the event of a payment default.
P.F. Chang's funded the transaction with almost $525 million
in Centerbridge common equity, the term loan, and the notes. The
company used the proceeds from the acquisition mainly to
purchase $1.1 billion in public stock.
Rationale
The rating on P.F. Chang's reflects Standard & Poor's
expectation that the company's financial risk profile will
remain "highly leveraged" and its business risk profile will
remain "vulnerable" this year despite efforts to improve
operations and grow sales at both flagship Bistros and smaller
Pei Wei Asian Diners.
P.F. Chang's increased total debt to EBITDA from 1.6x in the
year ended April 1, 2012, to 5.8x pro forma for the deal,
reflecting the Centerbridge Partners LBO. Pro forma debt
includes the $300 million term loan, $300 million of senior
notes, and an estimated $1 million to $2 million in other debt.
Interest coverage declined to an estimated 2.2x from 7.2x before
the transaction.
Our outlook for the casual-dining sector that includes P.F.
Chang's main Bistro restaurants remains negative in the coming
year due to oversupply and declining traffic. The outlook is
more favorable for the fast-casual sector that includes P.F.
Chang's Pei Wei Asian Diners, which are expected to generate
about 25% of total company sales in fiscal 2012. P.F. Chang's
"vulnerable" business risk profile reflects its singular focus
on Asian cuisine to date and concentration in California,
Arizona, Florida, and Texas, where it has about half of its U.S.
stores. We forecast efforts to expand the company's licenses for
international restaurants and domestic retail grocery products
will contribute less than 1% of total sales in the coming year.
We expect a 1.5% EBITDA decline for the fiscal year ending
Dec. 30, 2012, due to flat Bistro comparable-store sales and
continued modestly negative results at Pei Wei. We also expect
the company's EBITDA margin will decline 40 basis points (bps)
to 10.3% in fiscal 2012 as costs associated with opening new
restaurants continue to erode operating leverage. We believe
future growth will come from expanding domestic Pei Wei Asian
Diners and international Bistros rather than adding Bistros in
the saturated U.S. market. This trend will also pressure margins
since Pei Wei Asian Diners are smaller and less profitable than
Bistros. We expect the company will have more Pei Wei Asian
Diners than Bistros globally within the next five years.
Standard & Poor's economists currently forecast a 20%
likelihood of a U.S. recession, with GDP growing 1.9% in the
second half of 2012 and 2.1% in 2013, unemployment continuing to
remain at or above 8%, and consumer spending growing 2.2% in
2012 and 2.4% in 2013. Considering these economic assumptions,
our forecast for P.F. Chang's operating performance for fiscal
2012 includes the following:
-- We expect overall sales will increase 2.5% as the company
opens two new Bistros and seven new Pei Wei restaurants in the
U.S. and comparable-store sales improve slightly.
-- We believe gross margin will increase 10 bps as the new
Centerbridge owners reduce food, labor, and other operating
expenses, with an additional 70 bps of margin enhancement
expected in fiscal 2014.
-- We anticipate total selling, general & administrative
(SG&A) expenses will increase in the 10% range due to
incremental salary costs to support restaurant growth.
-- We project total capital expenditures of about $50
million to support initiatives, including new Pei Wei Asian
Diners.
-- We forecast funds from operations to debt will be in the
14% range after the deal as a result of added leverage.
We expect P.F. Chang's will redirect cash flow historically
spent on dividends and share repurchases as a public company to
reduce debt following the transaction. We also expect
Centerbridge will identify at least $5 million of cost savings
for the restaurateur in the coming year. Still, we project free
cash flow will decline from $62.5 million in fiscal 2011 to $35
million in fiscal 2012 as P.F. Chang's spends about $45 million
on new interest expense and increases capital spending an
estimated 30%.
Liquidity
We view P.F. Chang's liquidity as "adequate" as we expect
sources of liquidity to be greater than uses over the next 12 to
18 months. The new revolver included in this transaction
provides a more flexible leverage covenant than the previous
facility. Sources of cash include the new revolver, cash flow
from operations, and modest excess cash following the
transaction. Cash uses include debt amortization and increased
capital spending.
Our assessment of the company's liquidity profile includes
the following factors and assumptions:
-- We forecast cash sources will exceed cash uses by more
than 1.2x over the next 12 months and remain positive over the
next 24 months.
-- We also forecast net sources would remain positive, even
if EBITDA were to decline 15%.
-- The company will have two financial covenants under the
senior credit facility, and we expect 30% cushions for both in
the coming year.
-- There are no near term debt maturities.
Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report
on P.F. Chang's, to be published as soon as possible on
RatingsDirect following the release of this report.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that modest
operational erosion, coupled with limited debt reduction, will
result in flat credit measures in the coming year. We could
lower the rating if negative same-store sales trends persist and
the new owners do not reduce food and labor costs in the coming
year. This would result in gross margin falling 200 bps and
EBITDA declining about 15% from our expectations for fiscal
2012. It could also occur if SG&A grows at more than double the
10% rate we are forecasting. In this scenario, interest coverage
would fall below 2.0x, leverage would approach 6.5x, and FFO to
total debt would decline below 10%. Given P.F. Chang's expected
credit measures and restaurant expansion plans and our industry
outlook, we are not expecting to raise our ratings over the near
term.
Ratings List
New Ratings
P.F. Chang's China Bistro Inc. C
orporate Credit Rating B/Stable/--
Senior Secured US$75 mil revolver bank ln due 2017 B+
Recovery Rating 2
US$305 mil term loan B due 2019 B+
Recovery Rating 2
Senior Unsecured US$300 mil 10.25% nts due 2020 CCC+
Recovery Rating 6