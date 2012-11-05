OVERVIEW
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 5, 2012--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services today assigned its preliminary 'AA+ (sf)'
rating to PHEAA Student Loan Trust 2012-1's $533.6 million
student loan asset-backed notes series 2012-1 (see list).
The note issuance is an asset-backed securitization backed
by student loans that are at least 97% reinsured by the U.S.
federal government. The preliminary rating is based on
information as of Nov. 5, 2012. Subsequent information may
result in the assignment of final ratings that differ from the
preliminary ratings.
The preliminary 'AA+ (sf)' rating reflects our view of:
-- The transaction's initial parity of approximately
102.75%, which is defined as the percentage of the trust assets
(the pool balance, the initial reserve fund, and the capitalized
interest fund) divided by the note principal amount;
-- The U.S. federal government's reinsurance of at least 97%
of the loans' principal and interest;
-- The timely interest and principal payments made under
stressed cash flow modeling scenarios that we believe are
consistent with the assigned preliminary 'AA+ (sf)' rating; and
-- A scenario analysis indicating that under moderately
stressful economic conditions (defined as 2.25x expected
defaults) the rating would not decline more than one rating
category in the first year, which is consistent with our credit
stability criteria.
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report
accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed
security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available
to investors and a description of how they differ from the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in
issuances of similar securities.
The Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in
this credit rating report is available at
