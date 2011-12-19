-- Following PHH Corp.'s unsuccessful offering of $250 million in senior unsecured notes in early December 2011, we are reassessing the company's liquidity position and financial flexibility.

-- We are placing our ratings on PHH, including the 'BB+/B' issuer credit ratings, on CreditWatch with negative implications while we perform this review.

-- We expect to complete our review shortly and could lower the rating by multiple notches.

-- Our review will focus on PHH's strategy to repay senior unsecured debt coming due over the next 15 months in light of difficult market conditions, which may continue to worsen.

NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 19, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said it placed its ratings on PHH Corp., including the 'BB+/B' long- and short-term issuer credit ratings, on CreditWatch with negative implications.

The CreditWatch placement follows PHH's withdrawal of its previously announced public offering of $250 million in senior unsecured notes because of market conditions. (It subsequently issued $100 million by upsizing an existing bond.)

"In light of PHH's smaller debt offering, we are reassessing the company's liquidity and financial flexibility," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Rian Pressman. "PHH has $1.3 billion of unsecured debt outstanding, including $672 million of unsecured debt maturing within the next 15 months. We believe PHH has adequate liquidity to repay its $249 million of convertible notes due in March 2012. However, by our calculations, PHH will be unable to repay its $423 million of senior unsecured notes due in March 2013 exclusively from free corporate cash flows." We believe some of PHH's options are:

-- Raise additional funds in the public debt markets, which might be difficult if adverse market conditions persist.

-- Sell or secure previously unencumbered assets, including its $1.2 million of mortgage servicing rights (which we would view as a weakening of financial flexibility), to address longer-term debt maturities.

-- Reduce wholesale mortgage originations to generate liquidity to use for debt repayment.

-- Extend the maturity of its current revolver past the optional one-year extension. (If PHH's committed $525 million credit facility is extended as expected in February 2012, it will mature days before its $423 million of unsecured debt matures.)

In resolving the CreditWatch, we will focus on PHH's strategy to repay senior unsecured debt coming due over the next 15 months in light of recent difficult market conditions (which may continue to worsen) and PHH's operations in the uncertain U.S. residential mortgage market, which we believe have contributed to PHH's historically high unsecured funding costs. The uncertainty in the residential mortgage market pertains to origination levels, pricing trends, and home values, as well as government officials' heightened attention to mortgage-servicing practices. We expect to complete our review shortly and could lower the rating by multiple notches.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

Rating Finance Companies, March 18, 2004