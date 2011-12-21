-- PHH Corp. has $423 million of senior unsecured notes due in March 2013, and we do not believe that the company will be able to repay this debt exclusively from free corporate cash flows.

-- We believe that PHH has adequate liquidity to repay its $249 million in convertible notes due in April 2012.

-- We are lowering the long-term issuer credit rating on PHH to 'BB-' from 'BB+' and removing it from CreditWatch. The outlook is negative.

-- The ratings reflect our expectation that PHH will execute a clear strategy in the coming months to build sufficient liquidity to repay senior unsecured debt maturing in 2013. We expect a component of this could include the extension of its corporate revolver beyond one year.

NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 21, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said it lowered its long-term issuer credit rating on PHH Corp. to 'BB-' from 'BB+'. We also lowered our rating on the company's senior unsecured debt to 'BB-' from 'BB+'. At the same time, we removed the ratings from CreditWatch, where they were placed with negative implications on Dec. 19, 2011. The outlook is negative.

"The rating action reflects our view that PHH's historically high unsecured funding costs have reduced its financial flexibility to repay upcoming debt maturities, including $423 million of unsecured debt maturing in March 2013," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Rian Pressman. (We believe that PHH has adequate liquidity to repay its $249 million in convertible notes due in April 2012.)

"We expect that PHH will execute a clear strategy in the coming months to repay senior unsecured debt maturities due in 2013 and put in place adequate sources of liquidity for the future. We expect a component of this could include the extension of its corporate revolver beyond one year," said Mr. Pressman.

By our calculations, PHH will be unable to repay its $423 million of unsecured debt maturing in March 2013 exclusively from free corporate cash flows. We believe PHH's options include:

-- Raising additional funds in the capital markets;

-- Selling or securing unencumbered assets, including its $1.2 billion of mortgage-servicing rights; and

-- Reducing correspondent mortgage originations

On Dec. 12, PHH raised $100 million in debt by upsizing its senior unsecured notes due in 2016. We believe proceeds from this issuance, as well as other corporate cash and availability under its committed credit facility, will provide the company with liquidity to repay $249 million of convertible notes due in April 2012. PHH's committed credit facility of $525 million has an initial termination date of February 2012. The company can extend it for an additional year provided certain conditions are met, including the payment of extension fees and the maintenance of minimum liquidity of $250 million. (Minimum liquidity, as defined in the agreement, is the sum of unrestricted cash plus available capacity under the facility, less the unpaid balance of the 2012 convertible notes.) However, unless the revolver is extended for more than one year, it will not be available as a source of repayment for the company's $423 million of unsecured debt

The negative outlook reflects PHH's reduced financial flexibility, which we believe could limit its options to repay senior unsecured debt maturities coming due in March 2013. It also reflects uncertainty in the U.S. residential mortgage market, which we believe has contributed to PHH's historically high unsecured funding costs. This includes uncertainty pertaining to origination levels, pricing trends, and home values, as well as government officials' heightened attention to mortgage-servicing practices. We may lower the rating by one notch or more if management is unable to execute a clear strategy in the coming months to repay senior unsecured debt maturing in 2013 and put in place adequate sources of liquidity to meet the business' future needs.

