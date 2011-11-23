(The following was released by the rating agency)

KOLKATA/SINGAPORE, November 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Pibco India Pvt. Ltd. (PIBCO) a National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch D(ind)'. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings reflect current delays in the payment of term loan instalments and in the servicing of interest. PIBCO has failed to meet its monthly term loan repayments of more than INR100,000 since the first payment date in July 2011 due to liquidity pressures (given the nature of its dealership business). It has also delayed the servicing of term loan interests in each of the last 12 months.

Fitch notes that the ratings may be upgraded if term liabilities are repaid and interest obligation are serviced on a timely basis for two consecutive quarters.

PIBCO is an authorised dealer of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (M&M) vehicles in Guwahati. It engages in the sale and servicing of M&M vehicles, along with the sale of spare parts and related accessories of utility vehicles, light commercial vehicles and tractors. PIBCO reported provisional revenues of INR766.3m and EBITDAR margins of 3.5% in FY11, compared with INR463m and 2.6% in FY10, respectively.

Fitch has also assigned ratings to Pibco's bank loans, as follows:

- Long-term loans of INR10m: 'Fitch D(ind)'

- Fund-based limits of INR100m: 'Fitch D(ind)'