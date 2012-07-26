Overview
-- U.S. travel center operator Pilot plans to issue
additional debt totaling $1.1 billion, using the proceeds to
make a $700 million dividend payment to shareholders and
partially finance a 65% interest in Maxum Petroleum Operating
Co.
-- We are lowering the corporate credit rating on Pilot to
'BB' from 'BB+', and assigning our 'BB' issue-level rating to
the company's proposed term loan B. The outlook is stable.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that higher
earnings through fuel volume growth will drive improvement in
credit metrics over the next 12 months.
Rating Action
On July 26, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered
its corporate credit rating on Pilot Travel Centers LLC to 'BB'
from 'BB+'. The outlook is stable.
We lowered the issue-level rating on the company's existing
secured credit facilities to 'BB' from 'BBB-' and revised the
recovery rating on that debt to '3' from '2' because of
additional debt in the capital structure that decreases recovery
prospects for lenders. The company plans to increase the
existing revolver and term loan A by $100 million and $300
million, respectively.
In addition, we assigned our 'BB' issue-level rating and '3'
recovery rating to the company's proposed new $700 million term
loan B. According to the company, it plans to use the proceeds
to pay a dividend and to partially finance the acquisition of a
65% interest in Maxum Petroleum Inc.
Finally, we placed our 'B' corporate credit rating on Maxum
on CreditWatch with positive implications following Pilot's
announcement that it intends to acquire 65% of Maxum Petroleum
Operating Co. Maxum's corporate credit rating could be equated
to that of Pilot's but the degree of uplift will depend on our
view of Maxum's strategic importance to Pilot, which we will
assess as more details of the transaction emerge.
Rationale
The ratings on Pilot reflect Standard & Poor's assessment
that the company's business risk as "fair" and its financial
risk as "significant." Our assessment of its business risk is
supported by its exposure to fuel cost swings, broad geographic
footprint and good brand-name recognition in the highly
fragmented travel center industry, and good real estate
ownership that enables it to operate at a lower cost than most
of its peers and offer competitive pricing on fuel. We also
think that high barriers to entry, which include zoning
restrictions that support its good market position, and
consistent merchandise margins help support performance metrics.
Pilot's cost structure has improved meaningfully from expense
reduction initiatives, and profit levels should be sustainable.
Performance for the last 12 months was above our
expectations as the company benefited from overall higher fuel
margins and benefits from cost-saving initiatives. Pro forma for
the transactions, we estimate that debt to EBITDA and funds from
operations (FFO) to debt would be 3.9x and 17%, respectively.
Looking ahead for the next year, we think EBITDA will grow on
positive performance in the fuel and merchandising operations.
We forecast leverage declining to slightly under 3.5x and FFO to
debt increasing to about 21%. We think these credit metrics are
good for the ratings, but a possible upgrade could be limited by
the potential for more sizable debt-financed shareholder
initiatives.
Our assumptions for Pilot over the 12 months include the
following:
-- We are raising our estimates for fuel margins this year,
from about 12.5 cents to 13 cents on improving economic
conditions and business growth that will likely drive up demand.
-- Merchandise same-store sales growth in the
mid-single-digit area and a modest improvement in margins to
about 33.5%.
-- We anticipate the company will pay dividends to
shareholders for them to fund their tax liability given the LLC
status of Pilot with modest amounts for discretionary purposes.
-- We consolidate Maxum's financials because of Pilot's
significant ownership and its ability to influence Maxum's
operations.
We view its financial risk profile as significant because
its owners' influence could impede credit quality, despite good
cash flows and "adequate" liquidity. We reassessed its financial
policy as "very aggressive" from aggressive because the proposed
transaction represents the second, sizable debt-funded dividend
within the past 18 months. Still, we expect the company to
continue to generate good levels of free cash flows, which we
anticipate it would use for capital spending and debt
amortization.
Liquidity
Based on our criteria, we expect Pilot to have adequate
liquidity over the next 12 months. Key aspects of the company's
liquidity profile include:
-- Sources of liquidity will exceed cash uses by 1.2x or
more.
-- Sources would continue to exceed uses, even if EBITDA
were to decline 15%.
-- Compliance with financial covenants will likely survive a
15% drop in EBITDA without the company breaching covenant tests;
financial covenants include a maximum leverage ratio and a
minimum interest coverage ratio.
-- Debt amortization is manageable given our cash flow
assumptions.
In conjunction with the proposed transactions, Pilot also
plans to increase the size of its revolving credit by $100
million to $900 million, which would augment liquidity in our
view. We estimate free cash flows of about $200 million in 2012
after capital spending of about $400 million, a portion of which
it would use for debt repayment under the terms of the credit
facilities.
Recovery analysis
For the full recovery analysis, please see the recovery
report on Pilot, to be published as soon as possible after this
report on RatingsDirect.
Outlook
Our stable outlook reflects the expectation that credit
metrics will improve modestly this year through performance
gains, but the company's financial risk profile will remain
significant. With our forecast for EBITDA growth and debt
reduction, we see leverage improving to slightly under 3.5x, FFO
to debt of 21%, and interest coverage of over 8x.
We could lower the ratings if the company institutes
additional debt-financed shareholder initiatives, which would
strain credit protection measures, or if fuel margins declined
to about 10 cents and merchandise margins drops to about 25% due
to increased competitive pressures and the inability to pass on
cost increases. Under this scenario, leverage would increase to
over 4x and FFO to debt would decline below 15% and we would
likely reassess financial risk as aggressive.
We view the potential for an upgrade as unlikely given the
company's very aggressive financial policies. The potential for
an upgrade would be predicated on meaningful moderation of
financial policies and the company achieving
greater-than-anticipated earnings improvement and debt
reduction. In this scenario, the company would maintain leverage
around 3x and FFO/debt above 25%.
Ratings List
Downgraded
To From
Pilot Travel Centers LLC
Corporate Credit Rating BB/Stable/-- BB+/Stable/--
Ratings Placed On CreditWatch
To From
Maxum Petroleum Operating Co.
Corporate Credit Rating B/Watch Pos/-- B/Stable/--
New Ratings
Pilot Travel Centers LLC
Senior Secured
US$700 mil incremental term B bank BB
ln due 2019 Recovery Rating 3
Downgraded; Recovery Rating Revised
To From
Pilot Travel Centers LLC
Senior Secured BB BBB-
Recovery Rating 3 2