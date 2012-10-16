(The following was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 16, 2012--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'BB' issue rating to
a proposed issue of senior unsecured notes by PT Perusahaan
Listrik Negara (Persero) (PLN; BB/Stable/--). The company will
issue the notes under its US$2 billion global medium-term notes
program, which we also rate 'BB'.
The ratings on the proposed notes and the program reflect
the long-term corporate credit rating on PLN. The rating on PLN
factors in the company's high adjusted debt, an
inefficient--albeit improving--fuel mix, and an uncertain tariff
environment. The company is also exposed to high foreign
currency risks.
Its revenues are in Indonesian rupiah while operating
costs, including fuel purchases, are denominated predominantly
in U.S. dollars.
Our assessment that there is an "extremely high likelihood"
that the government of Indonesia (BB+/Positive/B; axBBB+/axA-2)
will provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to PLN
in the event of financial distress supports the rating.
We assess PLN's stand-alone credit profile as 'b+', based on
its "aggressive" financial risk profile and "fair" business risk
profile, as our criteria define these terms. The company's
dominant integrated position in the Indonesian power sector and
the favorable demand outlook for electricity in the country are
additional credit strengths.
We expect PLN's financial risk profile to remain aggressive
over the next two to three years due to the company's
significant and largely debt-funded capacity expansion under two
fast-track programs. Higher debt will mitigate the likelihood
that PLN's ability to generate cash flow will improve because of
increasing generation capacity over time. We project PLN's ratio
of debt to EBITDA to be at or less than 6.5x in 2012, lower than
the average of 7.1x in 2007-2011.
The stable outlook on the PLN rating reflects our
expectation that the likelihood of government support for the
company will remain "extremely high" over the next couple of
years. We may lower the rating if, among other things, we
perceive a lower likelihood of government support or a weakening
in existing support measures.
We may also lower the rating if we lower the sovereign
credit ratings on Indonesia by a notch or PLN's stand-alone
credit profile deteriorates by more than two notches. We believe
the likelihood of an upgrade is limited over the next 12 months.