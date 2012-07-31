(The following was released by the rating agency)

HONG KONG (Standard & Poor's) July 31, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said POSCO (A-/Negative/--) might miss our expectations for measures of credit quality necessary to maintain the current ratings on the company, because of expected softness in its operating performance in the second half of 2012 and volatile capital market conditions, despite positive recent progress in nondebt financing.

POSCO is highly likely to raise around Korean won (KRW) 3.5 trillion in nondebt financing this year, in our view. "The company has sold several assets in recent months and at some point will likely complete the sale of a 24% stake in Kyobo Life Insurance Co. Ltd. (not rated), comprising the biggest portion of the amount factored into our expectations," said Hong Kong-based credit analyst Sangyun Han. "POSCO also recently filed an application with the Korea Stock Exchange to launch an initial public offering for fully owned subsidiary POSCO Specialty Steel Co. Ltd. (not rated).

"However, we believe KRW3.5 trillion in nondebt financing this year is unlikely to be sufficient for POSCO to maintain our current ratings, because we have lowered our expectations for POSCO's operating performance for this year. We expect POSCO's EBITDA in 2012 to decline around 8% year on year, compared with a 2% year-on-year increase under our previous forecast. In our view, slowing growth in demand for steel, a continuing oversupply of Chinese steel, and falling prices for iron ore are likely to pressure prices for POSCO steel products."

Under our lower base case forecast for POSCO's operating performance, POSCO would need more than KRW5.5 trillion in nondebt financing--KRW2.0 trillion more than our previous base case--if measures of its credit quality were to remain commensurate with the current ratings this year, particularly debt to EBITDA, which would need to remain below our downgrade trigger of 3x. Our revised base case forecasts POSCO will have debt to EBITDA of 3.2x this year, based on assumptions of an 8% year-on-year decline in EBITDA, KRW3.5 trillion in nondebt financing, and reduced working capital requirements as a result of the sharp fall in iron ore prices. "We think the company has the flexibility to raise more than KRW5.5 trillion this year and that management has shown a high level of commitment to raising such financing, as evidenced in POSCO's nondebt financing activities in recent months," Han said. "However, volatility in capital market conditions increases the difficulty of raising the additional nondebt financing.

"The negative outlook reflects our expectations that demand for steel in the region is unlikely to recover sharply and competitive pressure is likely to remain significant this year. As a result, we incorporate into our base case an assumption that POSCO will achieve an EBITDA margin of around 11% this year, similar to last year--a downturn year--in our view."

We may lower the ratings on POSCO if the ratio of its adjusted debt to EBITDA is above 3.0x over the next six months. We may revise the outlook to stable if adjusted debt to EBITDA is below 2.5x for a protracted period, possibly as a result of much stronger operating performance than we expect.