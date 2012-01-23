(The following was released by the rating agency)
SAN FRANCISCO (Standard & Poor's) Jan. 23, 2012--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its preliminary 'B+'
issue level rating to U.S.-based Post Holdings Inc.'s (B+
(prelim.)/Stable) proposed $775 million senior unsecured notes
due 2022. The preliminary recovery rating is '4', indicating our
expectation for average (30% to 50%) recovery in the event of a
payment default. For the complete recovery analysis, please see
our recovery report published Jan. 23, 2012 on RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal. All ratings are based on preliminary
terms and closing conditions and are subject to review upon
receipt of final documentation. We understand that net proceeds
along with the company's senior secured credit facilities will
be used to fund a dividend to Ralcorp, to retain cash on Post's
balance sheet, and to cover fees and expenses. Pro forma for the
transaction, we estimate that the company will have about $950
million of reported debt outstanding.
"The ratings on Post reflect our opinion of its aggressive
financial risk profile and weak business risk profile," said
Standard & Poor's credit analyst Bea Chiem. "We estimate that
the standalone company will have significant debt obligations
following the spin-off."
Key credit factors considered in our weak business risk
assessment include our view of Post's narrow product portfolio,
participation in the highly competitive ready-to-eat cereal
category, exposure to volatile commodity costs, and limited
brand and geographic diversity.
Our rating outlook on Post is stable. We expect that the
company will maintain leverage below 5x, adequate liquidity, and
positive free cash flow.
Ratings List
Rating Affirmation; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
Post Holdings Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating B+(Prelim.)/Stable/--
Senior secured notes BB (Prelim.)
Recovery Rating 1 (Prelim.)
New Rating
Senior unsecured notes B+(Prelim.)
Recovery Rating 4 (Prelim.)