SAN FRANCISCO (Standard & Poor's) Jan. 23, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its preliminary 'B+' issue level rating to U.S.-based Post Holdings Inc.'s (B+ (prelim.)/Stable) proposed $775 million senior unsecured notes due 2022. The preliminary recovery rating is '4', indicating our expectation for average (30% to 50%) recovery in the event of a payment default. For the complete recovery analysis, please see our recovery report published Jan. 23, 2012 on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal. All ratings are based on preliminary terms and closing conditions and are subject to review upon receipt of final documentation. We understand that net proceeds along with the company's senior secured credit facilities will be used to fund a dividend to Ralcorp, to retain cash on Post's balance sheet, and to cover fees and expenses. Pro forma for the transaction, we estimate that the company will have about $950 million of reported debt outstanding.

"The ratings on Post reflect our opinion of its aggressive financial risk profile and weak business risk profile," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Bea Chiem. "We estimate that the standalone company will have significant debt obligations following the spin-off."

Key credit factors considered in our weak business risk assessment include our view of Post's narrow product portfolio, participation in the highly competitive ready-to-eat cereal category, exposure to volatile commodity costs, and limited brand and geographic diversity.

Our rating outlook on Post is stable. We expect that the company will maintain leverage below 5x, adequate liquidity, and positive free cash flow.

Ratings List

Rating Affirmation; CreditWatch/Outlook Action

Post Holdings Inc.

Corporate Credit Rating B+(Prelim.)/Stable/--

Senior secured notes BB (Prelim.)

Recovery Rating 1 (Prelim.)

New Rating

Senior unsecured notes B+(Prelim.)

Recovery Rating 4 (Prelim.)