(The following was released by the rating agency)
April 19, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today
said that it had assigned its 'A-' long-term ratings to Powercor
Australia LLC's (Powercor; A-/Stable/A-2) A$1 billion
medium-term note (MTN) program and its proposed initial A$200
million bond issue. The senior unsecured notes are expected to
be issued with a tenor of five years and will rank at least pari
passu with all other unsecured and unsubordinated debt. The
proceeds of the bond issue are to be used to primarily fund
Powercor's capital-expenditure program for the next 12 months.
The 'A-/Stable/A-2' corporate credit rating on Powercor, a
regulated electricity distributor in the State of Victoria
(AAA/Stable/A-1+), reflects our view of the company's high level
of cash-flow certainty and adequate liquidity. The rating also
reflects the benefit of one-notch support from majority owner
Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings Ltd. (A-/Stable/--) and
CKI's affiliate Power Assets Holdings Ltd. (A+/Stable/--). We
consider these strengths to be partly offset by our view of the
company's aggressive capital structure.