NEW DELHI/MUMBAI/SINGAPORE, December 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned India's Power Finance Corporation Limited's (PFC) USD1bn senior unsecured medium term notes programme a rating of 'BBB-'.

PFC's ratings are equalised with its majority owner, the Government of India ('BBB-'/Stable), given its strong linkage with, and strategic importance to, the state.

