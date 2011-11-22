(The following was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, November 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
'BBB' rating of PPL Montana, LLC's (PPLM) pass-through trust
certificates due 2020. The Rating Outlook is revised to Negative
from Stable due to Fitch's revised expectation of lower merchant
power prices and the project's potentially heightened exposure
to merchant power sales due to the bankruptcy filing of a key
counterparty.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Base Load Merchant Generation: PPLM manages a diverse
portfolio of low cost coal and hydro assets that benefit from
favorable dispatch and sell energy at market-based prices. The
project partially mitigates merchant risk by selling power
through medium-term power purchase agreements (PPA) and
short-term hedges.
Stable Operations: The project benefits from a history of
solid operating performance and maintains a consistent operating
cost profile. Exposure to potential increases in coal prices
is mitigated by most of the coal supply coming from a mine mouth
facility. Financial pressure from PPLM's $355 million five-year
(2011-2015) capital plan is moderated by the pending completion
of the Rainbow Dam expansion and the flexibility to delay other
capital expenditures.
Strong financial performance: Fixed coverage charge ratios
(FCCR) averaged 2.93 times (x) over the last nine years,
including 2.55x in 2010. Fitch projects FCCRs averaging 1.77x,
revised down from 2.10x due to Fitch's projection of lower
merchant power prices as hedges expire beginning in 2013.
Adequate Liquidity: PPLM has adequate liquidity to meet
debt obligations as well as potential obligations rising from
pending litigation regarding hydro rents against the state of
Montana. PPLM has a six month rent reserve fund and cash and
equivalents of $3 million. Supplemental liquidity is in the
form of $100 million line of credit expiring in May 2012,
provided by PPL Investment Corp., an affiliate of the corporate
parent PPL (rated 'BBB' Stable Outlook), and access to more than
$3 billion of additional liquidity from the PPL parent.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION
--Continued weakness in the merchant power market.
--Increased exposure to merchant power prices due to an
inability to renew contracts (e.g. hedges and PPAs) on favorable
terms.
--Persistent reductions in hydrology that materially reduce
overall energy production.
--Inability to manage expenses (e.g. capital expenditures
and adverse legal judgments) that could materially erode cash
flow.
SECURITY
Though security for the rated debt is limited to the
owner-lessors' interests in the Colstrip power plant, PPLM's
obligation to pay rent is a general unsecured obligation of
PPLM. As such, revenue derived from operation of the entire
portfolio is available for rent payments.
CREDIT UPDATE
PPLM could face heightened exposure to the merchant power
market due to the potential default of a key counterparty under
a long-term, above-market PPA. The Chapter 11 bankruptcy of one
of the project's utility off takers, Southern Montana Electric
(SME) Cooperative, could result in a modification or termination
of the PPA with SME. Fitch expects to resolve the Outlook after
evaluating PPLM's progress in negotiating a resolution with SME.
It is uncertain how potential changes to the contract's terms
will affect PPLM's financial and operating flexibility going
forward.
Fitch's most recent forecast of the power market suggests
continued weakness in prices, and termination of the SME PPA
would exacerbate PPLM's merchant exposure. SME's contracted
pricing averages 40% higher than Fitch's forecast of market
prices, and failure of SME to honor its contract obligations
could result in an increase in merchant power sales for PPLM
that could materially reduce FCCRs. Near-term power sales to SME
represent a small component of PPLM's total output at about 6%
(95 megawatts), increasing to a material amount of approximately
20% (225MW) by 2014 and 22% in the final year of the PPA in
2019. Fitch notes that SME has incentive to continue purchasing
power from PPLM to meet its customers' needs.
Fitch's financial analysis incorporates hydroelectric lease
payments as a component of the project's routine operating
expenses. In June 2011, the U.S. Supreme Court granted PPLM's
petition to review its dispute with the state of Montana
regarding lease payments to the state for PPLM's hydroelectric
facilities' use and occupancy of Montana riverbeds. The
potential liability for retroactive payments to the state is
mitigated by PPLM's total loss accrual of $81.3 million as of
June 30, 2011. The potential that a court decision could result
in higher retroactive payments due to the state is mitigated by
the expected liquidity support from the sponsor.
PPLM owns, operates and leases a portfolio of 13
hydroelectric and coal-fired generating facilities with an
aggregate capacity of 1,239 MW. The PPLM portfolio includes 11
hydro projects, a storage reservoir, the coal-fired Corette
facility and the owner-lessors' share of the Colstrip coal
facility.
The pass-through certificates were issued by a pass-through
trust to fund the owner-lessor's acquisition of the leased
Colstrip assets, which represent 25% of Colstrip's 2,094-MW
capacity and 43% of PPLM's total portfolio capacity. Rental
payments include equity payments to the owner-lessors and annual
debt service on the trust certificates maturing in 2020.