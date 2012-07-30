European stocks supported by banks, utilities before UK election
* UK election, ECB meeting in focus (Adds details, closing prices)
July 31 Moody's Investors Service assigned an A2 rating to $500 million of 2.2% senior unsecured notes due 2022 issued by Praxair, Inc. (Praxair).
* UK election, ECB meeting in focus (Adds details, closing prices)
LONDON, June 7 Britain's major share index fell on Wednesday, a day before Britons were set to begin voting in parliamentary elections that will shape talks for the country's exit from the European Union.