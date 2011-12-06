-- PRE's operating performance continues to be strong, in
our view, as the company's revenue grew by the triple digits and
its profitability continued to improve in the 12 months ended
Sept. 30, 2011.
-- We are assigning a 'BB' rating to the company's $300
million senior unsecured notes due 2021, while affirming our
'BB' corporate credit and debt ratings on the company.
-- The stable outlook reflects our view that PRE will
continue to post strong financial and operating performance.
MEXICO CITY (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 5, 2011--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its 'BB'
rating to the $300 million senior unsecured notes due 2021 of
Pacific Rubiales Energy Corp. (PRE), while affirming the
corporate credit and debt ratings on the company at 'BB'.
The outlook remained stable.
"The affirmation is based on our expectation that PRE will
continue to show strong operating and financial performance
after the anticipated conversion of 98.9% of its debentures and
its new offering of $300 million in senior unsecured notes due
in 2021," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Fabiola Ortiz.
"We see this transaction as opportunistic, given that PRE has
enough cash to face its debt maturities in the next 12 months.
Cash on hand was $325.5 million as of Sept. 30, 2011, and
debt maturities for the next 12 months total $7.9 million.
The holders of the convertible debentures due Aug. 29,
2013, had an incentive to convert their 8% C$240 million
debentures in advance. The period for anticipating the
conversion of the debentures expired on Nov. 29, 2011, with a
conversion rate of 98.9%.
To take advantage of the current low interest rates and the
good positioning of PRE in the financial markets, the company
will issue an additional $300 million in unsecured senior notes.
With this, the company's total long-term debt will be $750
million, with $450 million due in 2016 and $300 million due in
2021.
The new notes will have a bullet payment in 2021. The old
notes will continue to require amortization payments in 2014,
2015, and 2016.
Our ratings on PRE reflect our view of a "fair" business
profile, given the company's short track record and heavy
concentration in the Colombian region. PRE is still a small,
though growing, exploration and production company when compared
with other large regional and local players.
Recent and expected strong growth in production and
reserves, strong liquidity, an experienced management team, and
a significant financial profile support the rating.
PRE, which began operations in 2007, is Colombia's
second-largest producer of heavy crude oil and natural gas.
We assess the financial profile of the company as
"significant." Our adjusted debt includes asset retirement
obligations, operating leases, the ship-or-pay obligation of the
company to guarantee full payment on its Oleoducto de los Llanos
(ODL) and Bicentenario loans, and the proportion of convertible
unsecured subordinated debentures classified as equity.
The stable outlook reflects our opinion that PRE will
continue executing on its organic and geographic diversification
growth strategies.
