MUMBAI/SINGAPORE, June 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has withdrawn India-based Parikh Fabrics Pvt Ltd's (Parikh) National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch D(ind)nm'. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings have been withdrawn due to lack of adequate information. Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of Parikh.

Fitch migrated Parikh to the non-monitored category on 22 December 2011 (please see rating action commentary available at www.fitchratings.com).

Fitch has also withdrawn Parikh's bank loan ratings as follows:

- INR220m cash credit limits: National Long-Term 'Fitch D(ind)nm'; rating withdrawn

- INR580m term loans: National Long-Term 'Fitch D(ind)nm'; rating withdrawn