(The following was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, January 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed two
classes of notes issued by Perpetual Trustee Company Limited as
trustee of Progress 2010-1 Trust. The transaction closed in
January 2010, and is a securitisation of residential mortgages
originated by AMP Bank Limited (AMP). The rating actions are as
listed below:
AUD611.1m Class A (ISIN AU0000P0BHA3) affirmed at 'AAAsf',
Outlook Stable
AUD56m Class AB (ISIN AU0000P0BHB1) affirmed at 'AAAsf',
Outlook Stable
"Both the Class A and AB notes have benefited from an
increase in credit enhancement due to seasoning and amortisation
of the portfolio since issuance. The credit quality of the
portfolio has also remained in line with the initial portfolio's
and arrears levels are expected to continue to stay low compared
with the Fitch Conforming Dinkum Index," said Anthea Clark,
Associate Director in Fitch's Structured Finance team.
The affirmations reflect Fitch's view that the available
credit enhancement levels are able to support the ratings, and
that the credit quality and performance of loans in the
collateral pool remain in line with its expectations.