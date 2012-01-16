(The following was released by the rating agency)

SYDNEY, January 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed two classes of notes issued by Perpetual Trustee Company Limited as trustee of Progress 2010-1 Trust. The transaction closed in January 2010, and is a securitisation of residential mortgages originated by AMP Bank Limited (AMP). The rating actions are as listed below:

AUD611.1m Class A (ISIN AU0000P0BHA3) affirmed at 'AAAsf', Outlook Stable

AUD56m Class AB (ISIN AU0000P0BHB1) affirmed at 'AAAsf', Outlook Stable

"Both the Class A and AB notes have benefited from an increase in credit enhancement due to seasoning and amortisation of the portfolio since issuance. The credit quality of the portfolio has also remained in line with the initial portfolio's and arrears levels are expected to continue to stay low compared with the Fitch Conforming Dinkum Index," said Anthea Clark, Associate Director in Fitch's Structured Finance team.

The affirmations reflect Fitch's view that the available credit enhancement levels are able to support the ratings, and that the credit quality and performance of loans in the collateral pool remain in line with its expectations.