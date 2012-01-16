(The following was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO, January 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded
Japan-based Promise Co., Ltd.'s (Promise) ratings and removed
them from Rating Watch Positive (RWP). The Outlook is Stable.
The ratings were placed on RWP in October 2011 following a
takeover bid by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc (SMFG;
'A'/Stable) to make Promise a wholly owned subsidiary. The
ratings have been withdrawn following the completion of the
takeover on 7 December 2011. Fitch will no longer provide
ratings or analytical coverage of this issuer.
The upgrade reflects Fitch's expectation that SMFG will
provide Promise with timely and adequate support in case of
need. This is because of Promise's increased strategic
importance as a fully owned subsidiary compared with being a
22%-owned subsidiary previously.
In December 2011, SMFG subscribed to Promise's newly issued
common stocks for JPY120bn as part of the takeover, making
Promise its fully consolidated subsidiary. Promise is one of the
leading consumer finance companies in Japan. In line with its
peers, Promise's business model has been severely affected by
the revisions to the Money Lending Business Law passed in 2006
that capped interest rates at 20%. For the first half year to
end-September 2011, Promise posted heavy net losses that wiped
out its net worth, requiring SMFG to recapitalise the business.
SMFG will fully own Promise on 1 April 2012 upon completion of
the exchange of shares.
Fitch has separately affirmed its ratings on SMFG (see Fitch
Affirms SMFG's Ratings and Subsidiaries' Ratings, dated 16
January 2012 on www.fitchratings.com.)
Rating actions are as follows:
- Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs upgraded to 'A-'
from 'BBB-'; off RWP; assigned Stable Outlook; ratings withdrawn
- Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs upgraded to
'F1' from 'F3'; off RWP; ratings withdrawn
- Support Rating upgraded to '1' from '2'; off RWP; rating
withdrawn
- Senior unsecured ratings upgraded to 'A-' from 'BBB-'; off
RWP'; ratings withdrawn