TOKYO, January 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Japan-based Promise Co., Ltd.'s (Promise) ratings and removed them from Rating Watch Positive (RWP). The Outlook is Stable.

The ratings were placed on RWP in October 2011 following a takeover bid by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc (SMFG; 'A'/Stable) to make Promise a wholly owned subsidiary. The ratings have been withdrawn following the completion of the takeover on 7 December 2011. Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of this issuer.

The upgrade reflects Fitch's expectation that SMFG will provide Promise with timely and adequate support in case of need. This is because of Promise's increased strategic importance as a fully owned subsidiary compared with being a 22%-owned subsidiary previously.

In December 2011, SMFG subscribed to Promise's newly issued common stocks for JPY120bn as part of the takeover, making Promise its fully consolidated subsidiary. Promise is one of the leading consumer finance companies in Japan. In line with its peers, Promise's business model has been severely affected by the revisions to the Money Lending Business Law passed in 2006 that capped interest rates at 20%. For the first half year to end-September 2011, Promise posted heavy net losses that wiped out its net worth, requiring SMFG to recapitalise the business. SMFG will fully own Promise on 1 April 2012 upon completion of the exchange of shares.

Fitch has separately affirmed its ratings on SMFG (see Fitch Affirms SMFG's Ratings and Subsidiaries' Ratings, dated 16 January 2012 on www.fitchratings.com.)

Rating actions are as follows:

- Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs upgraded to 'A-' from 'BBB-'; off RWP; assigned Stable Outlook; ratings withdrawn

- Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs upgraded to 'F1' from 'F3'; off RWP; ratings withdrawn

- Support Rating upgraded to '1' from '2'; off RWP; rating withdrawn

- Senior unsecured ratings upgraded to 'A-' from 'BBB-'; off RWP'; ratings withdrawn