Overview
-- U.S. library content provider ProQuest is proposing to
issue a new $150 million first-lien term loan due 2018 and $40
million revolver due 2017, and to use the proceeds to refinance
its existing credit facility.
-- We are assigning the proposed facilities our 'B+'
issue-level rating with a recovery rating of '1'. We are also
affirming our 'B-' rating on the company. The rating outlook is
negative.
-- The negative outlook reflects our expectation that
ProQuest's credit metrics will likely weaken over the near term
because of delays and additional costs in implementing its
technology platform.
Rating Action
On March 29, 2011, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
assigned Ann Arbor, Mich.-based ProQuest LLC's proposed $150
million term loan B due 2018 and $40 million revolver due 2017
its issue-level rating of 'B+' (two notches higher than the 'B-'
corporate credit rating on the company). We also assigned the
proposed debt a recovery rating of '1', indicating our
expectation of very high (90%-100%) recovery for lenders in the
event of a payment default.
At the same time, we affirmed our 'B-' corporate credit
rating on the company, along with all related issue ratings on
the company's debt. The rating outlook is negative.
Rationale
The transaction adds flexibility to accommodate some revenue
volatility and technology risk associated with the platform
migrations. Upon closing of the deal, we would likely revise our
rating outlook on the company to stable from negative.
The 'B-' corporate credit rating reflects our view that
operating performance will likely remain weak over the near
term, which could result in deteriorating credit measures and
liquidity pressure.
Many of ProQuest's corporate and government clients are
facing significant budgetary pressure and have reduced their
budget allocations for libraries, resulting in an unfavorable
operating outlook for the company. In our view, ProQuest's
business risk profile is "weak" (as per our criteria) because of
mature and, in some cases, unfavorable fundamentals of key end
markets. We view the company as having a "highly leveraged"
financial risk profile because of its history of debt-financed
acquisitions and debt-financed distributions to its owners.
ProQuest is a content provider to more than 12,000 academic,
government, corporate, and public libraries. The company
converts proprietary information from publishers into
electronically accessible databases. ProQuest's end markets are
relatively mature, and growth is likely to require acquisitions
and product/geographical expansion, which entail significant
risk. The company derives the majority of its revenues from
academic libraries, followed by corporate and government
customers, and public and school libraries. This makes its
revenue stream susceptible to pervasive budget pressures, which
we believe will continue. Competition within the industry is
intense, and pricing increases generally have been limited to an
inflationary pace.
On the positive side, demand for the company's products
(especially from academic libraries) has historically been
fairly steady. During the 2009 recession, the company did not
raise its prices on most products, but its operating performance
remained relatively stable.
Many of ProQuest's corporate and government clients are
facing significant budgetary pressure and have reduced their
budget allocations for libraries. Additionally, ProQuest's
technology platform migration is consuming more time and
resources than planned, contributing to higher costs and EBITDA
pressure. We believe cost pressure from the technology platform
migration could persist through the first half of 2012. Mature
growth prospects, pressure on public funding, and a highly
competitive market all remain key factors in performance. As a
result, under our base-case scenario, we expect flat to modestly
positive organic revenue and EBITDA growth in 2012. If the
technology platform migration is successful, EBITDA could
modestly exceed our expectations.
In the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2011, ProQuest's revenue
increased 6.7% year over year, primarily from acquisitions.
Organic revenue was flat, as a decline in spending by corporate
and public libraries largely offset growth in spending by
academic research libraries. Fourth-quarter EBITDA was flat
because of higher technology platform costs and employee
expenses. As a result, ProQuest's EBITDA margin fell to the
low-teens percentage area for the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2011,
down from the high-teens in the prior-year period. We currently
expect very modest improvement in the EBITDA margin in 2012, and
we don't expect it to approach the historical range again until
2013 or 2014.
Pro forma for the refinancing transaction, the ratio of debt
to EBITDA for the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2011 was steep, in
the high-7x area. For 2012, we expect the company's debt
leverage to improve to the mid-7x area because of modest EBITDA
growth. ProQuest's EBITDA coverage of interest was thin, in the
mid-1x area, for the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2011, down from
more than 2.5x in the prior-year period. We expect it will
remain in the mid-1x area in 2012.
ProQuest generated modest positive discretionary cash flow
over the most recent trailing 12 months. We believe that
discretionary cash flow will slightly increase this year, as we
expect cost overruns to dissipate or abate.
Liquidity
We believe ProQuest has "adequate" liquidity to cover its
needs over the next 12 months, based on our conclusion that the
refinancing transaction will provide the company with a
satisfactory margin of compliance with financial covenants. Our
view of the company's liquidity profile incorporates the
following expectations and assumptions:
-- We expect the company's sources of liquidity (including
cash and facility availability) over the next 12 to 18 months to
exceed its uses by 1.2x or more. Debt maturities over the next
12 months are minimal.
-- We believe that net sources would be positive, even with
a 15% to 20% drop in forecasted EBITDA over the next 12 months.
-- The amended credit agreement will provide a 30% cushion
of compliance with the total leverage covenant. The first
quarter-turn step-down will take place in the first quarter of
2013.
-- The company has good relationships with its banks, in our
assessment, and has a satisfactory standing in the credit
markets.
Liquidity sources include pro forma cash balances of $48
million as of Dec. 31, 2011, our expectation of moderately
positive discretionary cash flow, and full availability under
the new $40 revolving credit facility. Working capital has been
a small contributor to cash flow, and capital expenditure needs
are moderate.
The company's credit agreement will contain financial
covenants that include total leverage and interest coverage
requirements. We expect the transaction to close with a 30%
cushion of compliance with the leverage covenant, and our rating
is predicated on our expectation the company will be able to
maintain a greater than 20% cushion over the near term.
Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's
recovery report on ProQuest, to be published as soon as possible
following the release of this report.
Outlook
The negative rating outlook reflects our expectation that
ProQuest's credit metrics will likely be weak over the near term
because of delays and additional costs in implementing its
technology platform. We could lower the rating if we become
convinced that economic weakness will lead to additional
budgetary pressure on customers and negatively affect ProQuest's
revenue stream. We could also lower the rating if revenue and
EBITDA declines cause discretionary cash flow to swing negative.
We could revise our outlook to stable upon closing of the
transaction, assuming satisfactory terms and conditions.