Overview

-- U.S.-based hospital operator Prospect Medical Holdings is refinancing existing debt and redeeming its preferred stock.

-- Operating trends continue to strengthen, and despite higher debt, pro forma leverage will only increase to about 3x from our original 2.3x expectation.

-- We are assigning our 'B-' issue-level rating and '5' recovery rating to Prospect's proposed $325 million senior secured notes. We are affirming our 'B' corporate credit rating and positive outlook.

-- Our positive rating outlook reflects our belief that the recent acquisition of Nix Health System, the net proceeds of provider tax programs, and disproportionate share payments may exceed our baseline expectation, leading to an improvement in the company's financial risk profile within one year.

Rating Action

On April 19, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B-' issue-level rating and '5' recovery rating to Prospect's proposed $325 million senior secured facility.

We also affirmed our ratings on Los Angeles-based Prospect Medical Holdings Inc., including the 'B' corporate credit rating. The rating outlook is positive.

The affirmation is based on our updated expectation for 2012 operating results, incorporating the higher debt levels after the financing and higher EBITDA because of our current understanding about the level of expected supplemental payments. New debt will include the elimination of Brotman Medical Center's nonrecourse debt, debt-financed repayment of preferred stock, and extension of debt maturities. We now believe Prospect's debt-to-EBITDA ratio will be about 3.0x by the end of 2012, compared with our prior expectation of about 2.3x. We still believe Prospect can pay down more debt.

Rationale

The ratings on Prospect reflect an "aggressive" (according to our criteria) financial risk profile. While lease-adjusted debt to EBITDA was 3.2x at the end of 2011 (stronger than ranges normally associated with an aggressive financial risk profile), we believe the loss or reduction of any of the various provider tax and disproportionate share payment programs could have a large impact on Prospect's financial risk profile. The financial profile could improve this year to more in line with a significant financial risk assessment, but sustaining a better financial risk profile could depend on the future of California and Texas's supplemental payments, states from which Prospect receives significant subsidy payments. While we are highly confident in the estimations of payments Prospect will receive over the next year or so, the long-term future of these programs is unclear.

In our opinion, Prospect has a "vulnerable" business risk profile because of its relatively undiversified business portfolio, its concentration of risk in a small number of hospitals, and its exposure to third-party reimbursement risk.

Although the Nix acquisition (closed Feb. 1, 2012) modestly eases Prospect's concentration in California from 100% of revenues down to about 85% on a pro forma basis, reimbursement risk from third-party payors is a very influential factor affecting future earnings and cash flow. If reimbursement declines or lags expense increases, Prospect's total profitability could decline if supplemental payments do not overcome this potential deficit. Prospect's medical group business also is vulnerable to cuts in the Medicare Advantage program and subject to capitation risk, although this risk is reduced by sub-capitation.

We expect Prospect to generate about $10 million to $15 million free cash flow in 2012 after covering its capital expenditures and acquisition costs. With the Nix acquisition completed, we do not expect Prospect to make any additional acquisitions in the next year, but expect it to focus on integrating Nix and further improving the financial performance of Brotman Medical Center. We expect 2012 revenues to increase by about 16% from 2011. This estimate includes a partial year of the Nix operations, an adjustment for an accounting change for the provision for bad debts, our expectation for Medicare and Medicaid disproportionate share payments, gross receipts from the provider fee program in California, and receipts from the new program replacing the Upper Payment Limit Program in Texas. These factors, plus our expectation for some improvement in Brotman from the opening of a new sub-acute care unit and improved patient volume result in our expectation that Prospect's lease-adjusted EBITDA margin can improve to about 17% in 2012 from about 10% in 2011. The vast majority of this improvement is from fluctuations in supplemental payments and, to a small extent, an improvement in operating performance at the facility level. We expect margins to trend lower in subsequent years to about 15%, despite unexpected changes in the supplemental programs or acquisitions.

Liquidity

We view Prospect's liquidity as adequate, with cash inflows likely to exceed mandatory uses over the next couple of years. The key highlights of the company's liquidity profile, based on our criteria, are: -- We expect sources of liquidity in 2012 to exceed uses by 1.4x. This includes the use of cash to fund the acquisitions of Nix and most of the remaining interest in Brotman that was owned by minority investors.

-- We expect Prospect to have full availability of its revolving credit facility and to generate about $45 million of fund from operation. Uses of cash include about $15 million for capital expenditures and to cover working capital needs in 2012.

-- Even if EDITBA declines by 15%, we expect liquidity sources to continue exceeding uses.

-- We believe Prospect has only a limited ability to cope with a low-probability, high-impact event.

-- When the pending financing is completed, Prospect will not contend with any significant debt maturities until 2019.

-- We expect the cushion on bank covenants to remain above 15%.

Recovery analysis

See Standard & Poor's recovery report on Prospect Medical Holdings, to be published on RatingsDirect as soon as possible following the release of this report.

Outlook

Our positive rating outlook on Prospect reflects our belief that the company could perform above our baseline scenario and improve its financial risk profile beyond our expectation of about 3x. The status of the supplemental payments Prospect's hospitals receive will be a key factor in considering an upgrade. Other considerations supporting a revision of our financial risk profile assessment to "significant" from "aggressive" include an easing dependence on supplemental payments and sustained adjusted leverage at 3x or less, a level we believe would provide some reasonable variability with regards to supplemental payments. This assumes Prospect makes no acquisitions and suffers no significant reimbursement cuts during that time.

However, we could lower our rating if Prospect's financials deteriorate to the point where it does not produce free cash flow, resulting in thin available liquidity and covenant issues. We believe a 500-basis-point margin decline, possibly resulting from cuts to Medicare or Medicaid including disproportionate share payments, could cause this to occur.