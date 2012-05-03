(The following was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Pepper Residential Securities
Trust No. 9 here
May 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned expected ratings
to Pepper Residential Securities Trust No. 9's mortgage-backed
floating-rate notes, as follows:
AUD72.0m Class A-1 notes: 'AAA(EXP)sf'; Outlook Stable
AUD138.0m Class A-2 notes: 'AAA(EXP)sf'; Outlook Stable
AUD38.4m Class A-3 notes: 'AAA(EXP)sf'; Outlook Stable
AUD13.5m Class B notes: 'NRsf'
AUD12.6m Class C notes: 'NRsf'
AUD9.6m Class D notes: 'NRsf'
AUD6.0m Class E notes: 'NRsf'
AUD2.4m Class F notes: 'NRsf'
AUD7.5m Class G notes: 'NRsf'
The notes will be issued by G.T. Australia Nominees Ltd in
its capacity as trustee of Pepper Residential Securities Trust
No. 9.
"PRS No. 9 marks the first non-conforming RMBS issue to hit
the Australian market since late 2010," said James Leung,
Associate Director within the agency's Structured Finance team.
"The PRS No. 9 transaction benefits from a strong flow of excess
spread as well as structural mechanisms which utilize excess
income to pay down the principal balance of the notes."
At the pool cut-off date, the total collateral pool
consisted of 1,248 residential mortgages originated by Pepper
Homeloans Pty Limited (wholly owned subsidiary of Pepper
Australia Pty Limited) totaling approximately AUD306m. Fitch's
calculated weighted average current loan-to-value ratio was
70.8%, and the weighted average seasoning was 41.2 months.
Credit Impaired mortgages comprises 43.5% of the pool while
reduced documentation loans make up 55.2% of the portfolio. Of
the mortgages in the portfolio 18.6% are interest-only loans and
14.8% are investment loans. The agency has incorporated all the
above-mentioned factors into its credit analysis of the
transaction.
The expected Long-Term 'AAAsf' rating with Stable Outlook
assigned to the Class A-1, A-2 and A-3 notes are based on the
quality of the collateral; the credit enhancement provided by
the subordinate Class B, C, D, E, F and G notes and excess
spread; and the liquidity facility provided by National
Australia Bank Limited (NAB, rated 'AA-'/Stable/'F1+') and sized
at 2.5% of the aggregate invested amount of the notes at
closing. The ratings also reflect Pepper Australia Pty Limited's
mortgage underwriting and servicing capabilities.
Fitch's stress and rating sensitivity analysis is discussed
in the presale report entitled "Pepper Residential Securities
Trust No. 9", available on www.fitchratings.com or by clicking
on the above link. Included as an appendix to the report are a
description of the representations, warranties, and enforcement
mechanisms.