(The following was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- Puerto Rican telecom provider PRWireless has experienced
a meaningful loss of customers in the second quarter of this
year.
-- Our view of the company's liquidity position as "weak"
recognizes very limited cash resources and a potential covenant
breach.
-- We are lowering our corporate credit and secured debt
ratings on PRWireless to 'CCC' from 'B'.
-- The developing outlook indicates that we could lower or
raise the ratings, depending on whether the company's liquidity
position continues to deteriorate or improves.
Rating Action
On Oct. 11, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered
its corporate credit rating on Guaynabo, Puerto Rico-based
wireless carrier PRWireless Inc. (d/b/a Open Mobile) to 'CCC'
from 'B'. The outlook is developing.
We also lowered the issue-level rating on approximately $180
million of outstanding secured credit facilities to 'CCC' from
'B' while the recovery rating on those facilities remains at
'3', indicating our expectation for meaningful (50%-70%)
recovery in the event of a payment default.
Rationale
The downgrade follows a significant loss of wireless
customers during the second quarter of 2012 that will depress
revenues, EBITDA, and free operating cash flow (FOCF) for at
least a number of quarters. Most importantly, we expect weaker
operating results to stress near-term liquidity. PRWireless,
along with other Puerto Rican telecommunication providers,
services a significant number of lower-income customers that
qualify for a governmental Lifeline financial assistance
program. PRWireless receives a monthly subsidy of $13.50 for
each Lifeline customer. However, a recent regulatory initiative
to ensure the eligibility of Lifeline customers led to a
material decline in those customers across the entire Puerto
Rican telecommunications market. The disqualification of a
substantial number of PRWireless' Lifeline customers was the
largest contributor to its over 11% loss of customers during the
first half of 2012.
We expect EBITDA to be pressured not only by those customer
losses but also by higher subscriber acquisition costs,
including upfront costs for the recently offered iPhone, as well
as other smartphones. Our expectation of continuing pressure on
EBITDA, combined with cash usage to support marketing of
higher-end phones, were key factors in the revision of our
assessment of liquidity to "weak" from "less than adequate."
PRWireless may not have sufficient cash resources to fund
operations and debt service obligations, in the near term. Even
if the company does manage to maintain a cash balance, it will
be difficult for it to remain in compliance with the debt
leverage covenant in its credit agreement, especially as that
covenant tightens in the second quarter of 2013.
Liquidity
We revised our liquidity assessment to weak from less than
adequate. We consider weak liquidity as representing an
overarching credit risk. We view a roughly $4 million in cash
balance, already bolstered by an increase in accounts payable in
the second quarter of 2012, as minimal. Additionally, covenants
could impede access to the $15 million revolving credit
facility. As a result, the company may have insufficient cash to
fund operations, capital expenditures, and the approximate,
aggregate $6 million of interest and debt amortization due in
the fourth quarter of 2012. Even if PRWireless can moderate
capital spending and manage working capital sufficiently to
preserve a cash balance, there is still a significant
possibility of a covenant breach. We already expect a very
narrow cushion under the 4x leverage covenant for the third
quarter of 2012. Further, since EBITDA, already depressed by the
loss of Lifeline customers, may come under additional pressure
from marketing initiatives, the company could breach that
covenant, especially as it tightens to 3.75x in the second
quarter of 2013, without a credible plan to avert such a breach.
Outlook
The developing outlook means there is at least a one-third
possibility that we could raise or lower the ratings over the
next year; in fact, we believe a rating action in either
direction is most likely to occur in a short time frame.
Liquidity deterioration would be the most likely impetus for a
downgrade: Cash resources may be inadequate to fund operations,
capital spending, and debt service. Even if PRWireless manages
to maintain a sufficient cash position, it may breach its
leverage covenant.
Conversely, an upgrade could only occur if the company can
markedly improve its liquidity status. The ability to bolster
near-term liquidity from operational performance alone is
unrealistic since marketing initiatives will, at least
temporarily, consume cash. In our opinion, therefore, material
liquidity relief can only come through addressing balance-sheet
fundamentals.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Criteria For Assigning 'CCC+', 'CCC', 'CCC-', And 'CC'
Ratings, Oct. 1, 2012
-- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18,
2012
-- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept.
28, 2011
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April
15, 2008
Ratings List
Downgraded To From
PRWireless Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating CCC/Developing/-- B/Negative/--
Senior Secured CCC B
Recovery Rating 3 3