(The following was released by the rating agency)
May 9, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today
assigned its 'BB-' rating to the proposed issue of up to US$150
million senior notes guaranteed by PT Lippo Karawaci Tbk.
(BB-/Stable/--; axBB+/--) and some of its subsidiaries. Theta
Capital Pte. Ltd., a special purpose vehicle that Lippo Karawaci
owns, will issue the notes, which are due in 2019. The rating on
the proposed notes is the same as the rating on Lippo Karawaci's
existing senior notes due in 2015.
Lippo Karawaci intends to use the proceeds from the proposed
notes to finance retail malls, hospitals, property development,
working capital requirements, and general corporate purposes.
In our view, the corporate credit rating on Lippo Karawaci
is not affected by the proposed issue. While the proposed issue
will raise Lippo Karawaci's debt to a level higher than we had
anticipated, we expect the company's operating performance to
remain strong in the next 12 to 18 months. Operating performance
was significantly better than we expected in 2011. Strong
economic growth in Indonesia has culminated in robust demand for
the company's properties and healthcare services, and increased
occupancy at its hotels and shopping malls. Factoring in the
proposed notes issuance, we forecast Lippo Karawaci's ratio of
lease-adjusted debt to EBITDA at about 3.8x-4.3x for the next 12
to 18 months, compared with 4.0x as of Dec. 31, 2011, and its
debt-to-capitalization ratio at 40%-45%, compared with 34.2%.
The corporate credit rating reflects the company's
aggressive capital expenditure plans and exposure to volatile
cash flows from the cyclical property development business.
Lippo Karawaci's dominant position in the domestic property
market and its strong financial flexibility in respect of good
access to equity and capital markets temper the above
weaknesses. The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation
that the company's strong growth from its property development
and healthcare businesses, stable profitability, and adequate
liquidity will translate into a financial performance that is
appropriate for the rating in the next 12 to 18 months.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April
15, 2008
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15,
2008