(The following was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA/SINGAPORE, August 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed PT Perusahaan Gas Negara's (PGN) Long-Term Foreign and
Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB-' and its
National Long-Term rating at 'AAA(idn)'. The Outlook is Stable.
PGN's ratings are constrained by the ratings of its 57%
majority shareholder, the republic of Indonesia ('BBB-'/Stable).
The company's ratings also reflect its dominant market position
in natural gas (NG) distribution, resultant strong pricing power
and its very strong financial profile.
The cost of PGN's gas purchases are rising. About 60% of
PGN's NG requirements are to be re-priced at USD5.4/million
British thermal units (mmbtu) by Q12013 from USD1.9/mmbtu. This
follows price negotiations by two of its key suppliers on legacy
contracts. Fitch, however, expects PGN's gross profits per unit
to be largely unaffected (USD3.9/mmbtu in 2011) due to its
market position and its ability to negotiate with its industrial
customers. About 98% of PGN's revenues are derived from
industrial and power generation customers, where prices are
negotiated on a business-to-business basis.
PGN's pricing power in NG distribution is supported by the
significant price discount of domestic NG over most alternative
fuels and its 90% market share in distribution in Indonesia.
PGN's renegotiated procurement costs are broadly in-line with
the current NG pricing in Indonesia, albeit being substantially
lower than liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices in the
Asia-Pacific region. Fitch does not expect another such large
price revision in the medium-term.
Fitch also expects PGN's already robust credit metrics to
continue to improve, driven by healthy annual free cash flow
generation (post capex and dividends) of USD200m to USD300m in
the next few years. The company had a net cash position of
USD367m at 31 March 2012 and about 56% of its total debt of
USD1,092m as at 31st December 2011 was due post 2017, with well
laddered maturities till 2016. PGN's net debt/EBITDA leverage
and FFO interest coverage has continued to improve in Q112 to
-0.3x (FY11: -0.07x) and 52x (FY11: 35.85x) respectively.
PGN is exposed to an evolving regulatory environment. The
aforementioned price revisions on some of its existing long term
gas supply contracts have been supported by Indonesia's upstream
oil and gas regulator, BPMigas. PGN could also be required to
incur a one-off tax if it is required to separate its
distribution operations into a separate subsidiary to comply
with regulations issued in 2009. However, Fitch's sensitivity
analysis indicates that PGN has substantial headroom in relation
to its profitability and internal cash generation before any
material adverse regulatory developments weakens its stand-alone
credit metrics to a level commensurate with its constrained
'BBB-' IDRs.
What could trigger a rating action?
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to positive rating action include:
-As PGN's ratings are constrained by Indonesia's sovereign
rating, an upgrade of the sovereign rating will lead to a
corresponding change in PGN's Long-Term Foreign and Local
Currency IDR
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to negative rating action include:
-A downgrade in the sovereign rating will lead to a
corresponding change in PGN's Long-Term Foreign and Local
Currency IDR
-Any material adverse changes in the Indonesian regulatory
environment that will severely impair PGN's credit profile.
However, Fitch does not foresee any developments in the medium
term which is significant enough to adversely impact PGN's IDRs
or National ratings.